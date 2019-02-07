'You violated order’: SC summons CBI’s Nageswara Rao for shifting officer

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said, 'You have played with our orders. God help you'.

The top court said the transfer has taken place despite its 'embargo’ and asked Rao, other officers to be present on February 12 and directed the agency to identify officers who were involved in the transfer of Sharma. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday summoned senior CBI officer M Nageswara Rao over the transfer of officer A K Sharma, who was probing the Bihar shelter home cases, calling it a contempt of court.

A bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, said transferring the CBI officer probing the sexual assault case amounted to a violation of its order.

A bench asked the investigating agency to file an affidavit giving an explanation.

“Enough is enough. Children cannot be treated like this. You cannot let your officers treat children this way. Spare the children,” the top court told the Bihar government.

The agency was asked to inform the court that whether the panel, which transfers officers, was aware of the "embargo" and was ordered to do so in writing.