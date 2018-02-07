The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Feb 07, 2018 | Last Update : 10:43 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  South Africa got the early breakthrough, removing Rohit Sharma early. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| South Africa vs India, 3rd ODI: Kohli ton powers India to 303
 LIVE !  :  India will look to take an unprecetended lead in the six-match ODI series on Wednesday. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE | South Africa vs India, 3rd ODI: Proteas reach 50
 
India, All India

Muslims have right to live in country: Ramdev counters Vinay Katiyar

ANI
Published : Feb 7, 2018, 4:35 pm IST
Updated : Feb 7, 2018, 5:17 pm IST

The Yoga guru further urged Kashmir youth to be a rebel like him by remaining within parameters of the Constitution and not anti-nationals.

'This country equally belongs to Jains, Buddhists, Dalits, Sikhs, and Christians. It is not right to differentiate people based on religion,' Ramdev said. (Photo: ANI)
 'This country equally belongs to Jains, Buddhists, Dalits, Sikhs, and Christians. It is not right to differentiate people based on religion,' Ramdev said. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Wednesday expressed his disagreement with Vinay Katiyar and said that Muslims have equal right to live in this country.

"I don't agree with Vinay Katiyar because Muslims have equal right to live in this country. This country equally belongs to Jains, Buddhists, Dalits, Sikhs, and Christians. It is not right to differentiate people based on religion", Ramdev said.

The Yoga guru further urged the youth of Kashmir to be rebels and not anti-nationals.

"I was also a rebel. My revolt was not against the country, it was against superstitions and exploitation. One should rebel like me within the parameters of the Constitution. I request the youth of Kashmir to rebel like me and not anti-nationals," added Ramdev.

This comes after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Vinay Katiyar's statement that Muslims should leave the country.

Read: Muslims should quit India, go to B'desh, Pak: BJP MP Vinay Katiyar

He had said, "...Musalman iss desh mein rehna hi nahi chahye, unhone jansankhya ke aadhaar par desh ka batwara kardia toh iss desh mein rehne ki kya avashyakta thi? Unko alag bhu-bhaag de dia gaya, Bangladesh ya Pakistan jaayen yahan kya kaam hai unka? (Muslims should not live in this country. They divided the country in the name of religion, what is the need of living in this country? They should go to Bangladesh or Pakistan, what work do they have here?)"

Tags: baba ramdev, yoga, vinay katiyar, bharatiya janata party, muslims in india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Trudeau comes under fire for ‘mansplaining,’ correcting ‘mankind’ to ‘peoplekind’

2

We were the best fielding team in U-19 World Cup: India fielding coach Abhay Sharma

3

Apple HomePod review: Mixed verdicts

4

Priyanka Chopra reveals she was very committed, but has been single since a year

5

Check out photos of SpaceX's 'Starman' driving beyond earth on a Tesla Roadster

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn's upcoming thriller 'Raid' trailer released today. Check out some interesting pictures from the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Raid trailer launch: Ajay looks dashing, Ileana shines in her saree look

After ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’, Akshay is excited about his next social drama ‘PadMan’. The actor was in Delhi to promote his film along with Arunachalam Muruganantham. His wife and producer Twinkle Khanna, co-star Radhika Apte were also present at the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar, Arunachalam Muruganantham promote 'PadMan' in Delhi

Bollywood beauties Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Diana Penty, Jhanvi Kapoor and others rocked LFW '18 with their impeccable style and beauty.

Gorgeous! Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kangana Ranaut own the show at LFW 2018

Checkout the exclusive pictures of Rani Mukerji, Yami Gautam, Kriti Sanon, Sonakshi Sinha, and Varun Dhawan with GF Natasha Dalal. The glamorous B-town celebs were snapped by the paparazzi. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood celebs spotted: Rani, Varun with GF Natasha and others clicked

The team of ‘Veerey Ki Wedding’ launched the trailer of their film at an event in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Veerey Ki Wedding: Pulkit, Kriti send out invitations for their 'special day'

The Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018 kicked off in style with the fashion appearances of several Bollywood stars in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

LFW: Shahid, Mira, Taapsee, Huma, Saqib dazzle on the ramp on day 1

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham