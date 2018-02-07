Muslims have right to live in country: Ramdev counters Vinay Katiyar

The Yoga guru further urged Kashmir youth to be a rebel like him by remaining within parameters of the Constitution and not anti-nationals.

New Delhi: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Wednesday expressed his disagreement with Vinay Katiyar and said that Muslims have equal right to live in this country.

"I don't agree with Vinay Katiyar because Muslims have equal right to live in this country. This country equally belongs to Jains, Buddhists, Dalits, Sikhs, and Christians. It is not right to differentiate people based on religion", Ramdev said.

The Yoga guru further urged the youth of Kashmir to be rebels and not anti-nationals.

"I was also a rebel. My revolt was not against the country, it was against superstitions and exploitation. One should rebel like me within the parameters of the Constitution. I request the youth of Kashmir to rebel like me and not anti-nationals," added Ramdev.

This comes after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Vinay Katiyar's statement that Muslims should leave the country.

He had said, "...Musalman iss desh mein rehna hi nahi chahye, unhone jansankhya ke aadhaar par desh ka batwara kardia toh iss desh mein rehne ki kya avashyakta thi? Unko alag bhu-bhaag de dia gaya, Bangladesh ya Pakistan jaayen yahan kya kaam hai unka? (Muslims should not live in this country. They divided the country in the name of religion, what is the need of living in this country? They should go to Bangladesh or Pakistan, what work do they have here?)"