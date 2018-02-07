The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Feb 07, 2018 | Last Update : 10:40 AM IST

India, All India

Jailed Pak LeT terrorist flees after hospital firing

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Feb 7, 2018, 3:04 am IST
Updated : Feb 7, 2018, 3:05 am IST

Jhutt, along with five other detainees from Srinagar Central Jail, was taken to hospital on the advice of the jail authorities, police said.

Naveed Jhutt
 Naveed Jhutt

SRINAGAR: A jailed Pakistani terrorist — a former deputy chief of LeT — made a daring escape from custody on Tuesday after at least two militants opened fire and killed two policeman escorting him in a pre-planned attack on a hospital complex in  Srinagar, police said.

Mohammed Naveed Jhutt alias Abu Hanzala, 22, who was arrested in Kulgam in south Kashmir in 2014, managed to escape with the assailants around noon from outside the government-run Sri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) hospital in Kaka Sarai area where he had been taken for a medical check-up, police said.

The two slain policemen were identified as head constable Mushtaq Ahmed and constable Babar Ahmed Khan.  Mushtaq Ahmad died almost immediately after the attack that took place in the busy pre-lunch hour when the 70-year hospital, Srinagar’s main health care facility, is crowded with patients. Babar Ahmad succumbed to his injuries a few hours later.

Jhutt, along with five other detainees from Srinagar Central Jail, was taken to hospital on the advice of the jail authorities, police said.

Jammu and Kashmir’s director general of police S.P. Vaid said, “It’s a very unfortunate incident and the terrorists managed to free one of their hardcore accomplices. We have sounded a red alert to nab all those involved in this crime.”

The pheran-clad assailants were lying in wait in the hospital’s parking lot of the hospital and opened fire around 11.35 am, as soon as a handcuffed Jhutt, along with five other prisoners and the police team, got off a vehicle outside OPD, said a police official.

Deputy inspector general of police (Central Kashmir) Ghulam Hassan Bhat denied reports that Jhutt himself snatched the rifle of one of the escorting policemen and opened fire.

Jhutt, a school dropout from Borevella district of Multan in Pakistan’s Punjab, is believed to be involved in multiple attacks, including the killing of a teacher on election duty. He is also believed to be behind the killing of at least seven policemen, including three near a court house in Pulwama. He was also involved in an attack on the Army in Hyderpora in Srinagar and an attack on the Silver Star hotel along the national highway outside Srinagar.

As claimed by the officials, Jhutt had told his interrogators that he had met Ajmal Kasab who was involved in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

Police officials said that they wanted to shift Jhutt and the five other prisoners from Srinagar jail to prisons outside the Valley but were disallowed to do so by a sessions court on December 26, 2017.

Chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, in a statement condemned the killing of the two policemen on Tuesday, saying “it was an act of cowardice which ought to be condemned by one and all”.

She also tweeted, “Pained to hear that two more brave policemen lost their lives in an attack in Srinagar today. My heart goes out to their families and loved ones.”

Her predecessor and Opposition National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah tweeted, “Two J&K policemen killed by terrorists inside Srinagar’s premier hospital. Heartfelt condolences to the families…”

Tags: 2008 mumbai terror attacks, mohammed naveed jhutt, ghulam hassan bhat

MOST POPULAR

1

Spacex 'Starman' at wheel of sports car flying on new rocket

2

First modern Briton had dark skin, blue eyes, shows DNA

3

Harry fights Palace to win wedding invitation for Fergie

4

Pak journalist takes social media by storm after covering own wedding

5

Hot tea can increases your risk of esophageal cancer: Study

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Leading Ukrainian designers presented their new collections among a number of other events dedicated to the world of high fashion. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Ukraine Fashion Week celebrates high couture

Copenhagen Light Festival is based on flourishing and competent light art and design environment with strong traditions.

Lights brighten up nights at Copenhagen festival

The prison in Sremska Mitrovica, northwest of Belgrade, has set up a shelter for stray dogs within the prison compound and tasked a group of inmates with taking care of the animals. (Photos: AP)

Inmates in Serbian prison care for stray mutts while serving time

A large group of flamingos arrives at Thane creek near Ghansoli in Navi Mumbai. The Maharashtra Government has declared the area along the western bank of the Thane Creek as the "Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary". (Photos: Rajesh Jadhav)

In Photos: Flamingoes arrive in Mumbai

Thaipusam is a festival celebrated by the Tamil community on the full moon in the Tamil month of Thai. that is, January/February. Thaipusam, which is celebrated in honor of Hindu god Lord Murugan, is an annual procession by Hindu devotees seeking blessings, fulfilling vows and offering thanks. (Photos: AP)

Celebrating the triumph of good over evil in Malaysia

In Poland, special ceremonies have been held to commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day. (Photos: AP)

Holocaust Remembrance Day commemorated in Poland

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham