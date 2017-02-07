'Earthquake finally arrived yesterday': Modi takes jibe at Rahul's 'quake remark'

'PM using a natural calamity, like earthquake, to make a political point shows the depths to which he will descend to,' Congress said.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took a jibe at Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi for his "earthquake" remark in December last year, saying "finally, the earthquake came".

Modi was speaking on motion of thanks to President's address in Lok Sabha amid ruckus by Opposition leaders. While Modi was referring to the earthquake that struck Uttarakhand on Monday, the sarcasm was not lost on the Congress.

"I was wondering why the earthquake came. When someone see 'SEVA' or any positive virtue in the word 'SCAM' then mother earth would definitely become upset," Modi said.

Further cornering the Congress Party over the emergency declared during the Indira Gandhi regime, the Prime Minister said: "We remember how democracy was under threat from 1975 to 1977, when opposition leaders were jailed, newspaper freedom curtailed."

The Congress was quick to respond to Modi's attack on Rahul and tweeted that the Prime Minister is "using a natural calamity, like earthquake, to make a political point shows the depths to which he will descend to."

In December last year, Rahul had said that he was not being allowed to speak in the Parliament, and were he given a chance to put his point forward, it would cause an ‘earthquake’.

