The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jan 07, 2019 | Last Update : 09:01 PM IST

India, All India

'Govt won't be cowed down by threats’: Kerala CM on Sabarimala row

PTI
Published : Jan 7, 2019, 7:23 pm IST
Updated : Jan 7, 2019, 7:41 pm IST

Pinarayi Vijayan said, 'Violence is violence and the government will take strong measures to curb it'.

The Sangh Parivar workers were trying to destroy the law and order situation in the state, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said. (Photo: ANI)
 The Sangh Parivar workers were trying to destroy the law and order situation in the state, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said. (Photo: ANI)

Thiruvananthapuram: Hitting out at the BJP-RSS for the alleged violence unleashed in the state over the Sabarimala issue, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said his government would not be cowed down by "threats and intimidation".

Vijayan's response came after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey said in the Lok Sabha that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government should be dismissed and President's rule imposed in Kerala.

Dubey had, while raising the issue of violence in Kerala, alleged that the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) was practising the "politics of murder" and many BJP workers were its victims.

Talking to reporters, Vijayan said, "Violence is violence and the government will take strong measures to curb it".

"In other states, when you (RSS) unleash violence, no action is taken and even those who commit daylight murders are also not brought to book," he said, adding that "such people will not get protection in Kerala".

The Sangh Parivar workers were trying to destroy the law and order situation in the state, Vijayan said. He further alleged that during the last few days, workers of the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) had unleashed violence damaging the media and political parties offices as well as public property.

Kerala had witnessed large-scale violence since January 2 when two women in the menstruating age group entered the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala.

The chief minister also said the cabinet had decided to bring in an ordinance against the destruction of private property during hartals. "In Sabarimala, devotees have started coming for darshan, which shows there are no law and order issues," Vijayan said.

So far, 2,182 cases have been registered in connection with the violence unleashed in Kerala and 6,711 people have been arrested till this afternoon, police said in a release.

Of those arrested, 5,817 have been granted bail and 894 persons have been remanded.

Tags: sabarimala violence, sabarimala issue, pinarayi vijayan
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum

MOST POPULAR

1

Here's how your boarding pass picture on social media could besome a nightmare

2

Acer launches convertible gaming notebook Predator Triton 900

3

Xiaomi permanently drops Mi A2 price by Rs 3,000

4

CES 2019: Headphones with display, smart sleeping masks, and more

5

CES 2019: People Will Buy More Smart Stuff, Fewer TVs

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham