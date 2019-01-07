The Asian Age | News

Monday, Jan 07, 2019

India, All India

'In its last weeks in office, Modi govt shamelessly unleashing CBI’: Kejriwal

PTI
Published : Jan 7, 2019, 1:21 pm IST
Updated : Jan 7, 2019, 1:25 pm IST

According to reports, CBI is likely to quiz former Uttar Pradesh chief minister in an illegal mining case.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also said it is time to throw out 'this dictatorial and undemocratic regime'. (Photo: File)
 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also said it is time to throw out 'this dictatorial and undemocratic regime'. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday slammed the Modi government for "shamelessly unleashing" the CBI on Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and said it is time to throw out "this dictatorial and undemocratic regime".

According to reports, the Central Bureau of Investigation is likely to quiz the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister in an illegal mining case.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said:

 

 

On Sunday, Yadav said he is ready to face the probe agency, but people are also ready to answer the BJP.

The CBI carried out searches at 14 locations on Saturday in connection with its FIR against 11 persons, including IAS officer B Chandrakala, SP MLC Ramesh Kumar Mishra and Sanjay Dixit (who unsuccessfully contested the 2017 assembly election on a BSP ticket) to probe alleged illegal mining of minor minerals in Hamirpur district during 2012-16.

Yadav, who was the chief minister of the state between 2012 and 2017, held the mining portfolio during 2012-13, apparently bringing his role under scanner, according to the FIR.

AAP senior leader Gopal Rai last month hinted at the possibility of the party becoming a part of the Grand Alliance of opposition parties in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

"Besides playing our role in the Lok Sabha election, we will cooperate with others to remove the (Narendra) Modi government." Rai had said.

