Mayawati extends support to Akhilesh amidst reports that CBI may quiz him

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 7, 2019, 2:44 pm IST
'Don’t be shaken by such gimmicks,' Mayawati said while terming the reports as 'political animosity' of the BJP.

She also said that these raids by BJP are nothing new and are their old political tactics. (Photo: File)
 She also said that these raids by BJP are nothing new and are their old political tactics. (Photo: File)

Lucknow: Ahead of the formal announcement of a pre-poll alliance, Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati called Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday and extended her full support to him after reports emerged that he might be quizzed by the CBI in connection with the mining scam.

“Don’t be shaken by such gimmicks,” Mayawati said while terming the reports as "political animosity" of the BJP.

She also said that these raids by BJP are nothing new and are their old political tactics. The people of the country have understood it and will teach the BJP a lesson in the Lok Sabha polls

The press release added that Mayawati called up Yadav on Sunday and talked to him on the issue.

(With PTI inputs)

