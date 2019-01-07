BJP allies deserting sinking ship, says Shashi Tharoor

The BJP is also under pressure from its allies in Uttar Pradesh — Apna Dal (S) and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP).

New Delhi: Claiming that there was growing frustration among NDA members with the “one-man show” at the Centre, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has said it was a “telling sign” that some friends of the BJP were beginning to “desert the sinking ship”.

Mr Tharoor also said the BJP must realise that when even “your friends are unhappy with you, the rest of the country will be even more negative about your performance”.

“There is evidently a growing frustration among the members of the NDA, with the authoritarian one-man show that we have seen under the current government and the fact that some allies of the BJP are now beginning to desert the sinking ship is a telling sign that all is not well within the alliance,” he told news agency PTI in an interview.

The UPA has always been an alliance of collective and deliberative leadership, where all voices are heard and all concerns accommodated, the MP from Thiruvananthpuram said while contrasting the coalition’s style of functioning with what he said was a “one man show” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

That United Progressive Alliance (UPA) successfully operated at the helm of Indian polity for a decade taking everyone along and it is certainly a characteristic that would make it an attractive alternative to the present ruling dispensation, he said.

Just months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has lost two key allies — Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP) walked out in March, while Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) shifted loyalties to Opposition’s alliance in Bihar in December.

The BJP is also under pressure from its allies in Uttar Pradesh — Apna Dal (S) and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP). Playing down the exit of the TDP and RLSP from the NDA last year, senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi had earlier said those leaving for “own political reasons” cannot be stopped.