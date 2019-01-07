The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jan 07, 2019 | Last Update : 08:16 AM IST

India, All India

BJP accuses Akhilesh Yadav of allowing loot in UP

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 7, 2019, 6:08 am IST
Updated : Jan 7, 2019, 6:08 am IST

Interestingly, these raids were conducted on the day SP and BSP indicated their intent to join hands to counter the BJP in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Samajwadi Party President and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: PTI)
 Samajwadi Party President and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Rejecting allegations of vendetta politics, the BJP on Sunday said  instead of questioning the timing of the CBI raids in connection with the alleged illegal mining, the Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav should answer why so much “loot” had happened under his government.

Amid reports that the CBI may quiz him, the SP chief said he is ready to face the probe agency and targeted the BJP, saying it is leaving a “culture”, which may be used against it in the future.

Interestingly, these raids were conducted on the day SP and BSP indicated their intent to join hands to counter the BJP in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The CBI had carried out searches at 14 locations on Saturday in connection with its FIR against 11 persons including IAS officer B Chandrakala, SP MLC Ramesh Kumar Mishra and Sanjay Dixit (who unsuccessfully contested the 2017 assembly election on a BSP ticket) to probe alleged illegal mining of minor minerals in Hamirpur district during 2012-16.

Demanding that the CBI investigate the former UP CM whose government was “hand in glove” with the accused in the case, UP Cabinet minister Siddharth Nath Singh rejected the charge that the CBI’s searches were politically motivated.

Mr Singh said the two Opposition parties are fighting for survival and those who are”langde-lulhe” (physically handicapped) need “baisakhi “crutches.

“If you loot public money, then law will take its own course,” said Mr Singh, adding that the CBI is reporting to the Allahabad high court, which had ordered a probe in 2016. Mr  Singh alleged that Mr Yadav’s tenure as chief minister between 2012-17 was a story of loot of minerals and that he presided over a government hand in glove with the mining syndicate.

Amid reports that the CBI may quiz him, the SP chief said he is ready to face the probe agency.

“Samajwadi Party is making efforts to win maximum Lok Sabha seats. Those who want to stop us, have the CBI with them. Once the Congress did CBI probe, and I was questioned. If the BJP is doing all this, the CBI will question me, I will answer (them). But, the people are ready to give an answer to the BJP,” Mr Yadav told reporters in Lucknow.

Meanwhile, Opposition parties on Sunday accused the BJP of using probe agencies for “executing its political strategy” after it emerged that the CBI may quiz Mr Yadav in a case of illegal mining.

Tags: akhilesh yadav, cbi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

In ‘rare phenomenon’, lioness ‘adopts’ leopard cub in Gir forest

2

Xiaomi made a working foldable display smartphone already?

3

Stellar Data Recovery - Professional review: You may regret not owning one

4

Samsung to power next generation Audi cars

5

New Nokia handset with 5G, SD855 rumoured for 2019

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham