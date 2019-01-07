The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jan 07, 2019 | Last Update : 10:18 AM IST

India, All India

2 killed in another Meghalaya mine collapse; rescue stumbles at older site

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 7, 2019, 9:03 am IST
Updated : Jan 7, 2019, 9:06 am IST

'It is suspected that boulders hit them when they tried to extract coal,' police said.

For nearly a week, rescuers have been struggling to pump out water from the 370-foot-deep pit, further dimming chances of the miners' survival. (Photo: File)
 For nearly a week, rescuers have been struggling to pump out water from the 370-foot-deep pit, further dimming chances of the miners' survival. (Photo: File)

Shillong: At least two miners were found dead when an illegal coal mine collapsed on Sunday in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district.

The deceased workers were identified as Elad Bareh and Monoj Basumatry from Mooknor in Jalyiah village.

“It is suspected that boulders hit them when they tried to extract coal," police said, adding that efforts are on to find out the owner of the illegal mine.

Police have also uncovered another four cases of illegal mining in the coal-rich East Jaintia Hills district, where a National Green Tribunal ban on such activities has been placed for more than four years.

“As soon as we arrest 10 (illegal miners), 20 more turn up in the district,” superintendent of police of East Jaintia Hills S Nongtnger said.

Meanwhile, the rescue operation for the 15 miners trapped in a flooded illegal coal mine in Ksan village of East Jaintia Hills district was affected on Sunday as the two high-powered pumps engaged in dewatering faced technical glitches.

For nearly a week, rescuers have been struggling to pump out water from the 370-foot-deep pit, further dimming chances of the miners' survival.

Water gushed into the mine after at least 15 miners went down the narrow pit on December 13.

Tags: mine collapse, rescue operation, east jaintia hills, meghalaya mine, meghalaya mine collapse
Location: India, Meghalaya

MOST POPULAR

1

CES 2019: People Will Buy More Smart Stuff, Fewer TVs

2

CES 2019: Huawei taps new growth with new server chipset launch

3

CES 2019: Apple, Samsung to distribute iTunes on its Smart TVs

4

In ‘rare phenomenon’, lioness ‘adopts’ leopard cub in Gir forest

5

Xiaomi made a working foldable display smartphone already?

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham