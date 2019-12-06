Friday, Dec 06, 2019 | Last Update : 01:19 PM IST

India, All India

‘Stop eating onions, garlic and meat, everything will be saved’: Azam Khan’s dig at Sitharaman

ANI
Published : Dec 6, 2019, 10:59 am IST
Updated : Dec 6, 2019, 10:59 am IST

'Stop eating onions, what is the compulsion to eat it? Our Jain brothers do not eat them,' Khan said.

“Don’t eat onions, it gives bad breath. A queen had once said ‘if the public does not bread to eat then let them eat cake,” he added. (Photo: File)
  “Don’t eat onions, it gives bad breath. A queen had once said ‘if the public does not bread to eat then let them eat cake,” he added. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Taking a jibe at the common man’s plight in the country due to surge in onion prices, Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan on Thursday here said that stop consuming onions as it was not necessary.

“Stop eating onions, what is the compulsion to eat it? Our Jain brothers do not eat them. Stop eating onions, stop eating garlic, stop eating meat, everything will be saved,” Khan told media.

 “Don’t eat onions, it gives bad breath. A queen had once said ‘if the public does not bread to eat then let them eat cake,” he added.

Khan further said that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s comment on onion was her message to the nation to stop eating onions. The prices of onions have been on the rise in many states in the country, which has even sparked protests among the people.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday had said that she doesn’t eat much of onion or garlic and hails from a family where these two vegetables are not much in use.

“I don’t eat much of onion-garlic. I come from such a family which doesn’t have much to do with onion”, she said while speaking on onion price issue.

Earlier on Thursday, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram who attended Parliament after his release on bail after 106 days in jail took a jibe at Sitharaman for her remark and wondered whether she ate avocado instead.

“The Finance Minister said yesterday that she doesn’t eat onions, so what does she eat? Does she eat avocado?” Chidambaram, who stepped out of jail in INX Media case, quipped.

Tags: azam khan, nirmala sitharaman, lok sabha, onion price, price hike, p chidambaram
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

Not paying heed to these threats, she went ahead and filed two FIRs -- the first with Bihar Bahta police (Unnao) on March 5 and the second the next day with Lalgunj (Rae Bareli) police. (Representational Image)

Was kept as sex slave, UP woman told police in March FIR

'Together all the governments will have to take action on how to strengthen the criminal justice system,

Matter of worry how people have lost faith in system: Delhi CM on T'gana encounter

Modi also said although a lot of apprehensions were expressed ahead of the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict, after it was pronounced, people of the country proved all such apprehensions wrong. (Photo: File)

Abrogation of Article 370 raised new hope of development for J&K people: PM

People were seen distributing sweets to cops and congratulating them. (Photo: ANI)

Rakhis, rose petals and 'zindabad' slogans for T'gana cops after encounter

MOST POPULAR

1

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 aka Galaxy Buds+ coming soon

2

OnePlus offers massive discounts on OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T; grab it now

3

One 5.4-inch iPhone 12, two 6.1-inch iPhone 12s and one 6.7-inch iPhone 12 incoming

4

Crazy new iPhone 12 details leak making it a must-buy device

5

Hunted in India for rape, Nithyananda founds 'new nation' in Ecuador

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham