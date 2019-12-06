Friday, Dec 06, 2019 | Last Update : 10:49 AM IST

India, All India

Extremely happy with punishment: Nirbhaya's mother on encounter of T'gana rape accused

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 6, 2019, 9:18 am IST
Updated : Dec 6, 2019, 10:40 am IST

'I appeal to justice system and government, that Nirbhaya's culprits must be hanged to death, at the earliest,' Asha Devi said.

“Police has done a great job and I demand that no action should be taken against the police personnel.' she said. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: Minutes after the police informed that all four accused in Hyderabad veterinarian's rape and murder case were killed in an encounter on Friday, Asha Devi, Nirbhaya's mother said she was extremely happy with this punishment.

“Police has done a great job and I demand that no action should be taken against the police personnel. I have been running from pillar to post for the last 7 years. I appeal to the justice system of this country and the government, that Nirbhaya's culprits must be hanged to death, at the earliest,” she added.  

Activist Trupti Desai said that the killing of four men accused of raping and murdering the Hyderabad vet, has set a ‘good example’ in the society. "Now rapists would think twice before committing a crime, they would now fear getting killed in a police encounter," she added.

Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti hailed the Telangana police after personnel of the force killed the four accused in Telangana rape-murder case in an encounter. "This is the biggest incident in the 19th year of this century that will guarantee women's safety," Uma Bharti tweeted in Hindi. She said that all the police officers and policemen who executed this encounter deserve greetings.

The BJP leader said, "Grief of the family whose daughter went away from the world after suffering mercilessness will never be alleviated, but that sister's (rape victim) soul will get peace and the fear among other girls of India will be lessened. Jai Telangana Police."

All four accused in Hyderabad veterinarian's rape and murder case were killed in an encounter at 3:30 am on Friday, the Cyberabad police said.

According to officials, the accused were taken to the crime scene to recreate the incident, when they reportedly tried to escape.

