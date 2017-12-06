Leaders mark Amma’s death anniversary with silent march

Sidelined AIADMK leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran also took out a procession with his supporters and paid floral tributes at Jayalalithaa’s mausoleum.

A huge crowd during a raylly to pay respects to the late AIADMK supremo and former chief minister J. Jayalalithaa on her first death anniversary, in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: Former AIADMK supremo J. Jayalalithaa was on Tuesday remembered on her first death anniversary with party veterans K. Palaniswami and O. Panneerselvam leading workers in paying tributes to their ‘Amma’ at her mausoleum here.

Sidelined AIADMK leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran also took out a procession with his supporters and paid floral tributes at Jayalalithaa’s mausoleum.

Clad in black shirts, AIADMK coordinator Pannneerselvam and co-coordinator Mr Palaniswami led a silent march of party functionaries, including ministers, MPs and MLAs from Anna Salai to late Jayalalithaa’s burial site at Marina beach, and paid floral tributes at the bedecked mausoleum.

Chief minister of Tamil Nadu, Palaniswami, and his deputy Mr Panneerselvam, placed a wreath at the memorial, where Jayalalithaa was laid to rest in December 2016.

The two senior leaders stood with folded hands for sometime and then bowed down to pay their respects.

Chants by supporters hailing Jayalalithaa filled the air even as some functionaries were seen getting emotional.

AIADMK functionaries led by the two veterans also paid tributes at the memorial of party founder, the late chief minister M.G. Ramachandran.

Later, the party workers led by Mr Panneerselvam took an oath to mark the day.

In the oath read out by Mr Panneerselvam and repeated by others, including Mr Palaniswami, the AIADMK workers vowed to ensure that the ‘golden rule’ of ‘Amma’ continued by their hard work.

Jayalalithaa is fondly addressed by her supporters as ‘Amma’, meaning mother in Tamil.

They recalled “relentless work of Amma” in making AIADMK a successful people’s movement and each one of them vowed to be a true party worker walking in the footsteps of the late leader to ensure the party’s growth.