The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Nov 06, 2018 | Last Update : 11:40 AM IST

India, All India

Delhi to plunge in lethal post-Diwali smog despite new measures

PTI
Published : Nov 6, 2018, 9:44 am IST
Updated : Nov 6, 2018, 9:44 am IST

Air quality will be 'bad' on November 8 even if 'partial toxic crackers' are burned compared to last year.

The SAFAR said Delhi's air quality is expected to deteriorate to 'severe plus emergency' category after Diwali and the air quality 'will be bad on November 8 even if partial toxic crackers are burned compared to last year'. (Representational Image)
 The SAFAR said Delhi's air quality is expected to deteriorate to 'severe plus emergency' category after Diwali and the air quality 'will be bad on November 8 even if partial toxic crackers are burned compared to last year'. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: Delhi's air quality is expected to deteriorate to 'severe plus emergency' category after Diwali, according to a government-run agency.

Air quality will be "bad" on November 8 even if "partial toxic crackers" are burned compared to last year, the Centre-run System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) said.

The PM10 (particles in the air with a diameter of less than 10 micrometres) is expected to reach 575 and PM2.5 (particles in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres) is expected to reach 378 a day after Diwali, recording the worst air quality of the year, it said.

"Most striking factor is that share of PM2.5 (relatively more harmful than coarser particles) in PM10 has already increased by 10-20 per cent due to fire emissions which further increased due to crackers as compared to normal days," an official said.

"The share of PM2.5 is 60-70 per cent. Combination of several rapidly changing weather parameters play role in controlling the air pollution at this time and dynamics changes even if one parameters behaves erratically," he said.

The SAFAR said Delhi's air quality is expected to deteriorate to 'severe plus emergency' category after Diwali and the air quality "will be bad on November 8 even if partial toxic crackers are burned compared to last year".

"Even if 50 per cent of the total load of toxic fire crackers as compared to Diwali-2017 is added, the prevailing weather conditions will aggravate the high smoke level and make air quality to persist in severe range for at least two day on November 8 and November 9," SAFAR said in a report.

This scenario is likely to hold the locally generated crackers emissions within the NCT, slowing down the dispersion, resulting in increase levels of PM2.5 and PM10 pollution, it said.

The Supreme Court has permitted the sale and manufacture of low emission "green" firecrackers countrywide and fixed a two-hour time period from 8 pm to 10 pm for bursting them on Diwali and other festivals.

Giving details, the police official said out of the 29 cases registered, three cases were filed in east Delhi and three persons were arrested, while five cases were registered in northeast Delhi and five persons were arrested.

Further elaborating, the official said two cases were registered in Shahdara in which three persons were arrested, while three cases were registered in north Delhi in which three persons were arrested.

While in southeast Delhi, three cases were registered and one person was arrested. In west Delhi, eight cases were registered and eight persons were arrested.

In Dwarka district, two cases were registered and two people were arrested, the officer said.

Two cases were registered in outer Delhi and one case was registered in southwest Delhi. A person was arrested in this connection, he added.

Tags: delhi air quality, safar, supreme court, sc verdict on firecrackers, air quality index
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Diwali 2018: Here are tips to keep your pet dog safe during festival

2

Priyanka Chopra looks like a bride celebrating Bachelorette, Parineeti joins in

3

First India-Nepal passenger train on broad gauge likely to begin from December

4

This is what Ranbir's sister Riddhima has to say on his relationship with Alia

5

iPhone XS/XS Max review: The best iPhone just got better, bigger

more

Editors' Picks

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

Shah Rukh Khan.

Happy birthday SRK: B-Town actresses we’d love to see the actor pair up with

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter at his birthday.

Love is in the air? Janhvi gifted beggar biscuits, Ishaan gives the same child cake

Rocketry poster.

R Madhavan’s Rocketry: Who is Nambi Narayan and why is he important

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Kedarnath teaser: Did Sushant and Sara leave these hints from the movie?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

After Deepika Padukone began wedding puja in her Bengaluru home, Ranveer Singh was now snapped at the haldi ceremony.

Groom-to-be Ranveer Singh celebrates haldi ceremony with Shanoo

Mumbai's iconic Prithvi Theatre - the theatre foundations of the first family of Bollywood, the Kapoors - marks 40 years this November. It’s that time of the year again when Mumbai’s culture enthusiasts look forward to attend the most iconic celebration in the city - the Prithvi Theatre Festival. The festival will be held from November 3 to 14. Check out the pictures of Bollywood celebs at the inaugural of this glorious festival last night. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Prithvi Theatre turns 40: Ranbir Kapoor attends iconic festival

Aanand L Rai directorial Zero's trailer was revealed at a launch event in Mumbai on Friday, which also marks Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday. Check out the exclusive pictures from the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Zero trailer launch: From pani-puri to b'day cake and SRK's bauua pose!

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan who turned 53 on Friday, greeted thousands of his fans outside his residence at midnight and thanked them for their wishes. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan turns 53: Superstar greets fans outside Mannat at midnight

It was the occasion of Halloween when R. Madhavan launched his upcoming movie Rocketry's trailer, while Shraddha Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan and others were still in the mood to celebrate!

Taimur, Yash & Roohi's cute Halloween, Shraddha parties, Madhavan launches Rocketry

The entire cast and crew of Bollywood film Badhaai Ho celebrated the success of their box office hit. The party which was held at a pub in Mumbai suburb was also attended by other Bollywood celebs. Check out the pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Badhaai Ho success bash: Ayushmann Khurrana & team celebrate BO victory

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham