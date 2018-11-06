The Asian Age | News

Delhi BJP workers protest over threat to Manoj Tiwari

PTI
Published : Nov 6, 2018, 3:44 pm IST
Updated : Nov 6, 2018, 3:48 pm IST

BJP workers demanded arrest of AAP MLA for allegedly threatening party president Manoj Tiwari during inauguration of Signature Bridge.

Manoj Tiwari, who has accused Amanatullah Khan of threatening to shoot him, lodged a complaint against the MLA with the police through e-mail on Monday. (Photo: File | ANI)
New Delhi: BJP leaders and workers staged protests across Delhi on Monday, demanding the arrest of an AAP MLA for allegedly threatening party president Manoj Tiwari during the inauguration of Signature Bridge, and waved black flags at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Nand Nagri.

Several protesters who were trying to march towards the chief minister's residence were detained by the police near Chandgiram Akhara, said Delhi BJP leaders.

A section of Delhi BJP leaders and workers waved black flags at Kejriwal and raised slogans against him in Nand Nagri where he had gone to attend an official function.

"Hooliganism by the Aam Aadmi Party on the occasion of inauguration of Signature Bridge was seen by people of Delhi. The president of Delhi BJP, Manoj Tiwari, was attacked and abused by MLA Amanatullah Khan due to which all the party workers are agitated," said BJP's general secretary Rajesh Bhatia.

He said scores of party workers were detained by the police during a protest near Kejriwal's residence and taken to the Delhi police operation cell's office in Maurice Nagar from where they were later released. Another group of BJP leaders and protesters staged a gherao of Amanatullah Khan's residence in Jamia Nagar under the leadership of senior party leader Rambeer Bidhuri.

"Amanatullah is an anarchist MLA of AAP. His threat to Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari and pushing him down warrant his arrest. We will stage daily protest at his house, if the police fail to arrest him soon," Bidhuri said during the protest.

The BJP and the AAP engaged in a blame-game over the ruckus during the inauguration of Signature Bridge on Sunday. Both sides have lodged complaints with police charging the other with assault.

Tiwari, who has accused Khan of threatening to shoot him, lodged a complaint against the MLA with the northeast Delhi deputy commissioner of police through e-mail on Monday.

Tags: bjp, manoj tiwari, arvind kejriwal, amanatullah khan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

