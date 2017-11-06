The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Nov 06, 2017 | Last Update : 11:47 AM IST

India, All India

Donkeys named after Ram Rahim, Honeypreet sold for Rs 11,000 at Ujjain fair

PTI
Published : Nov 6, 2017, 10:20 am IST
Updated : Nov 6, 2017, 10:22 am IST

Some traders had named their donkeys after GST, 'Sultan', Bahubali and Jio.

In the annual fair, held near the banks of Kshipra river, the donkeys were brought for sell from the states like Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Gujarat besides from Madhya Pradesh. (Photo: File/Representational)
 In the annual fair, held near the banks of Kshipra river, the donkeys were brought for sell from the states like Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Gujarat besides from Madhya Pradesh. (Photo: File/Representational)

Ujjain: At the annual donkey fair held in this temple town in Madhya Pradesh, a pair of donkeys named after disgraced sect leader Baba Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and his close aide Honeypreet was sold for Rs 11,000.

According to organisers, sellers usually give 'fancy' names to sell donkeys although their breed and physical features count a lot in cutting a deal.

Some traders had named their donkeys after GST (Goods and Services Tax), 'Sultan', Bahubali and Jio.

The pair of donkeys with names of Singh - convicted in two cases of rape, and his adopted daughter Honeypreet Insan, booked for inciting violence after his arrest - written on them was purchased by a Rajasthan-based trader on Saturday, the last day of the five-day-long fair.

The seller Hariom Prajapat, who had brought the pair of donkeys from Gujarat, on Sunday said he wanted to close the deal for Rs 20,000, but eventually settled at the lower price.

"I couldn't find the buyer who was ready to pay Rs 20,000 for the donkeys. Finally, I had to sell them at Rs 11,000," he said.

When asked why he chose to name the donkeys after the jailed Dera Sachha Sauda chief and Honeypreet Insan, Prajapat said he wanted to send out a message that the duo had to pay for their acts.

In the annual fair, held near the banks of Kshipra river, the beasts were brought for sell from the states like Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Gujarat besides from Madhya Pradesh.

Organisers of the event said around 2,000 donkeys were brought for sale this year.

The Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) provided various facilities at the event.

Tags: goods and services tax, gurmeet ram rahim singh, donkeys fair, ujjain municipal corporation, honeypreet
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Ujjain

MOST POPULAR

1

Now, a nude restaurant in Paris

2

Trump a blowhard says Bush Sr, who voted for Hillary Clinton

3

American journalist arrested, charged for trying to ‘overthrow’ President Mugabe

4

Deepika-Ranveer are very much together, this recent picture with Manish Malhotra is proof

5

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone back together after rumoured tiff?

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham