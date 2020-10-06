Tuesday, Oct 06, 2020 | Last Update : 03:59 PM IST

195th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

6,622,180

74,770

Recovered

5,583,453

76,713

Deaths

102,714

902

Maharashtra1443409114960338084 Andhra Pradesh7192566588755981 Karnataka6406615157829286 Tamil Nadu6088555529389653 Uttar Pradesh4031013468595864 Delhi2827522506135401 West Bengal2603242287555017 Odisha222734190080912 Kerala204242131048772 Telangana1992761701091163 Bihar178882164537888 Assam169985139977655 Gujarat1332191132403417 Rajasthan1288591077181441 Haryana1237821059901307 Madhya Pradesh117588932382207 Punjab107096840253134 Chhatisgarh9856566860777 Jharkhand7770964515661 Jammu and Kashmir69832495571105 Uttarakhand4533233642555 Goa3107125071386 Puducherry2548919781494 Tripura2412717464262 Himachal Pradesh136799526152 Chandigarh112128677145 Manipur9791760263 Arunachal Pradesh8649623014 Nagaland5768469311 Meghalaya5158334343 Sikkim2707199431 Mizoram178612880
  India   All India  06 Oct 2020  West Bengal CID arrest two for Manish Shukla's murder after BJP goes on rampage
India, All India

West Bengal CID arrest two for Manish Shukla's murder after BJP goes on rampage

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Oct 6, 2020, 11:59 am IST
Updated : Oct 6, 2020, 11:59 am IST

Singh's close aide and councillor Shukla was shot dead late on Sunday evening.

BJP leaders meet the governor at the Raj Bhavan. (Twitter)
 BJP leaders meet the governor at the Raj Bhavan. (Twitter)

Kolkata: A day after Barrackpore BJP MP Arjun Singh's close aide and councillor Manish Shukla was killed by unknown assailants in Titagarh, the West Bengal CID on Monday arrested two persons in connection with the case.

The two were picked up from their residences in the district, a senior police officer said. "We have arrested two persons in connection with the case. There are more people involved in the killing. The probe is on," the CID official said.

 

Meanwhile, high drama unfolded on Monday evening after Shukla's body underwent post-mortem at Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital (NRSMCH) in Kolkata. The post-mortem report revealed 14 bullet injuries on the body showing how mercilessly the councillor was killed in absence of his security personnel who were apparently on leave on Sunday.

Infuriated, the BJP leadership headed for Raj Bhavan with the body in a convoy of cars from NRSMCH. They were however stopped by a large contingent of police personnel who put up barricades near New Market area of the city to block the rally of the cars with the body. Failing to move ahead, the BJP leaders had a heated altercation with the cops. Later, it was decided that only a BJP delegation would be allowed to go to Raj Bhavan. Accompanied by senior party leaders, Shukla's father Chandra Mani met the Governor at Raj Bhavan. The body was taken to Titagarh at night for last rites.

 

Singh's close aide and councillor Shukla was shot dead late on Sunday evening. At around 9 pm on Sunday, a gang of four miscreants on two motorcycles came and fired at him in Purani Bazar area of Titagarh where he was talking to some BJP workers outside the party office. With bullet injuries, he was rushed to BN Bose Hospital which referred him to a private hospital in Kolkata only to be declared brought dead there.

Shukla's murder took place hours after Singh threatened the Mamata Banerjee government of a "guerrilla" style rally by the BJP which will "shake" its state secretariat, Nabanna. Accusing the ruling Trinamul Congress of the murder, the BJP had called for a 12-hour Barrackpore bandh in protest on Monday.

 

An agitation backed by the BJP strongman, however, turned violent as protesters allegedly hurled bombs and pelted stones while clashing with the police. The police also lobbed teargas shells to disperse the protesters. Shukla, a resident of Khardah, was a strongman of Titagarh with multiple criminal cases against him.

Switching to the TMC from the CPI(M), he earlier contested the Municipal Election in 2015 as an Independent candidate and became a councillor of the Titagarh Municipality. Last year, Shukla, following Singh's footsteps, joined the BJP.

Singh said, "He was like my brother who used to protect me always. Barrackpore and Bengal will not forget his sacrifice. He was killed when he returned to the party office. The TMC and police will have to suffer for their misdeeds." Many senior BJP leaders, including Kailash Vijayvargiya and Mukul Roy visited Shukla's family and slammed the TMC and police.

 

Taking over the probe in the BJP leader's murder, the CID initiated an FIR against seven persons on murder charge and also arrested one accused: Mohammad Khurram from Titagarh. Khurram was earlier detained by the police alongwith with other suspects. Preliminary investigation revealed that Shukla reportedly had links with the murder of an aide of Khurram recently.

Claiming of contract killing, Vijayvargiya demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation probe to look into the role of Barrackpore Police Commissioner Manoj Verma and joint commissioner Ajay Kumar Thakur in the murder.

The West Bengal police however stated, "A person was shot dead last evening in Titagarh area of Barrackpore. Police is investigating the crime and looking into all possible reasons, including personal enmity because the victim was accused in some cases of murder and attempt of murder. Please do not jump on conclusion without proper investigation. Irresponsible comments on social media are tantamount to interference in the investigation. Please refrain from this."

 

Alleging Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's ignorance to his message for an "urgent" talk, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar summoned state home secretary HK Dwiwedi and director general of police Virendra to Raj Bhavan on Monday morning. But none of them turned up. Later state chief secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay met Dhankhar.

The governor tweeted, "Conveyed my concern of the present alarming scenario @MamataOfficial to the new Chief Secretary. Am sure Chief Minister would be indicated all these critical aspects that run down democratic governance and  lawlessness. Political violence and targeted killings must stop."

Tags: barrackpore, arjun singh, west bengal bjp, trinamul congress, manish shukla
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From India

Former Union Minister Dilip Ray.

Former Union minister Dilip Ray convicted in Jharkhand coal allocation scam

Supreme Court of India (PTI file image)

Tell us about steps taken to protect Hathras case witnesses: Supreme Court to Yogi govt

The plea has also sought directions to bring bodies of Indian citizens from Gulf countries and bring Indian workers who are doing forced labour or have lost their passports in Gulf countries. (AFP)

SC notice to Centre, others on PIL seeking rescue of Indian workers in Gulf

Indian Amry chief M.M. Naravane and foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla with Myanmar State Councillor Aung San Suu Kyi. (Photo: Facebook)

India, Myanmar discuss security and stability in border areas

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham