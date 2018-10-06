The Asian Age | News

'A lie is a lie': Nana Patekar on Tanushree Dutta's sexual harassment claims

Tanushree Dutta alleged Nana Patekar misbehaved with her when the two were shooting a special song for 'Horn Ok Pleassss' 10 years ago.

Mumbai: Nana Patekar on Saturday denied he misbehaved with actor Tanushree Dutta on the sets of a 2008 film, calling her claims a "lie".

In a recent TV interview, Tanushree Dutta alleged Nana Patekar misbehaved with her when the two were shooting a special song for "Horn Ok Pleassss" 10 years ago.

Nana Patekar, who was shooting for upcoming film "Housefull 4" in Jodhpur, landed in Mumbai Saturday.

"I said this ten years ago...a lie is a lie (Dus saal pehle bol chuka hoon, ab jo jhoot hai woh jhoot hai)," Patekar told reporters at Mumbai airport.

The actor was surrounded by officials as he exited the airport.

At the Jodhpur airport, when reporters asked Nana Patekar about the allegations and maintaining silence over it, he chose not to answer any query.

When asked about addressing the media in detail, Nana Patekar said, "It will happen".

The 67-year-old actor is likely to hold a press conference on October 8.

Nana Patekar's lawyer has sent a legal notice to Tanushree Dutta.

 

 

