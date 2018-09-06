The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Sep 06, 2018 | Last Update : 10:11 AM IST

India, All India

Wrestler Divya Kakran takes on Delhi CM, says athletes not supported

PTI
Published : Sep 6, 2018, 8:44 am IST
Updated : Sep 6, 2018, 8:44 am IST

'Good you are congratulating and rewarding us today but no support was given when we needed most,' said wrestler Divya Kakran to Delhi CM.

During an interaction with Delhi CM Minister Arvind Kejriwal, wrestler Divya Kakran said the city government offered her help only after she won the medal, but no assistance came her way 'at the time of need'. (Photo: PTI)
  During an interaction with Delhi CM Minister Arvind Kejriwal, wrestler Divya Kakran said the city government offered her help only after she won the medal, but no assistance came her way 'at the time of need'. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Wrestler Divya Kakran, who won a bronze in the recently held 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, on Wednesday lashed out at the Delhi government for not extending any help to her before the games.

"Nobody helps us when we need it and had I got assistance, I could have even won a gold medal," she said at a felicitation event held by the Delhi government here. Kakran defeated Taipei's Chen Wenling in the women's 68 kg freestyle wrestling category at the international event.

During an interaction with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the Delhi Secretariat, the wrestler said the city government offered her help only after she won the medal, but no assistance came her way "at the time of need".

"I won the medal in Commonwealth Games and you called me and assured me help...when I asked help to prepare for the Asian Games, it (the help) did not come. I gave in writing, but no one even answered my call," Kakran said.

She appealed the chief minister to help poor children. "Although I am poor, I have the fire to do something in wrestling. If you will support, it will be very good," the bronze-medalist said.

Taking another dig at the Kejriwal-led dispensation, Kakran said athletes from neighbouring Haryana shone in the Asian Games because they received support from their state.

"Just see how many Harayana athletes have won because they have support," she told the chief minister.

Kejriwal, who gave a patient hearing to the wrestler, said he agreed with her but said his government was facing numerous obstructions at work.

"There were several shortcomings in the sports policies of Delhi government. We have made several efforts to reform them since coming to power. You read in newspapers how obstructions are created in our work. All our policies were stopped at the higher level for one or the other reason," he said.

The chief minister said his government was able to take decisions on administrative matters only after the recent Supreme Court verdict which upheld the Delhi government's power to legislate and govern on key issues. He also announced a hike in cash prizes for medal winners.

"The announcement we made today is because of the Supreme Court judgement. It would have not come without the Supreme Court verdict," Kejriwal said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo announced that the Delhi government had last week amended its policy and substantially enhanced the cash incentives for medal winners at international events. He said gold medal winners at the Asian Games will now be given Rs 1 crore instead of Rs 20 lakh which they were getting earlier. Similarly, silver medal winners at the Asian Games will now get Rs 75 lakh in place of Rs 14 lakh and bronze medal winners will get Rs 50 lakh in place of Rs 10 lakh, the chief minister added.

Tags: wrestler divya kakran, arvind krjriwal, delhi government
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Book reveals chaotic White House, claims Trump aides call US president an ‘idiot’

2

Salman reveals which superstar was first offered Bigg Boss, has a message for him

3

Google celebrates Teachers' Day in India with animated doodle

4

Hindus, Muslims come together for Janmashtami celebrations in Agra

5

Watch: Chetan Bhagat's movie-style video for his new book, The Girl in Room 105

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Great Dorset Steam Fair, covering 600 acres of land and running for 5 days, is an annual show featuring steam-powered vehicles and machinery. (Photos: AP/ Facebook)

Great Dorset Steam Fair: Insight into life when steam power was in its heyday

New York's Caribbean community has held annual Carnival celebrations since the 1920s, first in Harlem and then in Brooklyn, where festivities happen on Labor Day. (Photos: AP)

Waving flags, music, dancing feet: New York bears witness to Caribbean pride

Janmashtami, the Hindu festival that marks the birth of lord Krishna is celebrated with much fanfare across the country. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Janmashtami 2018: India celebrates the birth of the Blue God Krishna

For the past fifteen years the city of Gotha transforms into an 18th Century city for the annual festival. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds attend Germany's Baroque festival in fancy costumes

The carnival has been held every year since 1966 and one of the largest festival celebrations of its kind in Europe.(Photo: AFP)

Hundreds attend Notting Hill Carnival in London

Countless hungry and restless ghosts are roaming Hong Kong, and the world, to visit their living ancestors, at least according to Chinese convention. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong celebrates Hungry Ghost Festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham