The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Sep 06, 2018 | Last Update : 08:12 AM IST

India, All India

Group of ministers on lynching holds first meeting

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 6, 2018, 5:48 am IST
Updated : Sep 6, 2018, 6:56 am IST

The home ministry has also asked the states to ensure that all directions of the Supreme Court are followed in “letter and spirit.”

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI)
 Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: A group of ministers (GoM), headed by home minister Rajnath Singh, appointed to examine the recommendations of a committee of secretaries to help check incidents of lynching in the country held its first meeting on Wednesday. The GoM will give its final report to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issues.

The committee, headed by home secretary Rajiv Gauba, had submitted its report to the GoM last week. One of the key recommendations made by the committee was to initiate action against the top brass of social media platforms in the country in case they fail to check the spread of fake and hate messages or news. In addition, the committee had also suggested some chan-ges in the existing provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Code of Criminal Procedure (CrP-C) making them more stringent to check lynching incidents. The committee, however, sources added, has not recommended any new law to check the crime.

Sources said the GoM is likely to finalise its recommendations within this month before they are sent to the PMO to take a final decision on the issue as amendments to the existing criminal laws will have to be cleared by the Parliament.

Apart from Mr Singh, who heads the GoM, other members of the important panel are external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, transport minister Nitin Gadkari, law minister

Ravi Shankar Prasad and social justice and empowerment minister Thawar Chand Gehlot. The Centre had constituted the committee of secretaries to suggest measures to check lynching after 40 people were killed in these incidents in at least nine states over a period of one year.

Following the killings, the home ministry had issued at least two advisories to states and Union Territories in July, particularly in the wake of the Supreme Court also issuing some directives to check such incidents.

In the advisories, the home ministry had suggested appointing nodal officers of the rank of superintendent of police in each district, strengthening intelligence gathering mechanism, setting up of a special task force and monitoring of social media to check mob violence.

The home ministry has also asked the states to ensure that all directions of the Supreme Court are followed in “letter and spirit.”

Tags: sushma swaraj, narendra modi, rajnath singh, gom

MOST POPULAR

1

Book reveals chaotic White House, claims Trump aides call US president an ‘idiot’

2

Salman reveals which superstar was first offered Bigg Boss, has a message for him

3

Google celebrates Teachers' Day in India with animated doodle

4

Hindus, Muslims come together for Janmashtami celebrations in Agra

5

Watch: Chetan Bhagat's movie-style video for his new book, The Girl in Room 105

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Salman Khan launched the new season of ‘Bigg Boss’ in style at a grand event in Goa on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Salman launches Bigg Boss 12 in trademark style, 1st 'Vichitra Jodi' revealed

B-Town celebrities celebrated the occasion of Janmashtami in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Janmashtami: Gauri joins SRK, AbRam as they break Matki, Varun, others enjoy

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and their son Taimur have gone for a vacation to Maldives, with pictures going viral on Instagram.

Kareena with sleepy Taimur, goofy Saif as they enjoy their Maldives holiday

Stree stars Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao hosted a special bash of their film in Mumbai. Check out the exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Rajkummar, Shraddha and the team enjoy positive response to ‘Stree’

Stars from upcoming films promoted their ventures at respective events in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

‘Mitron’ Jackky, Kritika get groovy at concert, push-up challenge for Paltan stars

As ‘Stree’ gears up for release on Friday, the team held a screening of the film for stars in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stree: Shraddha, Rajkummar all set to spook, entertain with latest offering

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham