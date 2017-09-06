The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Sep 06, 2017 | Last Update : 03:42 AM IST

India, All India

CM Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav spar over Metro

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 6, 2017, 1:54 am IST
Updated : Sep 6, 2017, 1:55 am IST

The Samajwadi Party said the chief minister inaugurated a project that Yadav had already flagged off.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Union home minister Rajnath Singh, UP governor Ram Naik and deputy CM K.P. Maurya during a Metro rail ride in Lucknow. (Photo: PTI)
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and his predecessor Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday engaged in a Twitter war to claim credit for the Lucknow Metro, the maiden run of which was flagged off today.

The CM’s office posted a 2.27-minute video on its official Twitter handle, in which Adityanath is seen saying, “Your wish has finally come true. This metro is yours — this is a gift for your from the central and state governments.”

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always been in favour of a congestion-free, cheaper and eco-friendly public transport system,” he said in the video message.

Adityanath and Union home minister Rajnath Singh flagged off the metro’s maiden run on a 8.5-km priority corridor from Transport Nagar to Charbagh in the first phase. It will be thrown open to the public tomorrow. “We have set a target of March 2019 to complete the second phase of the project,” Adityanath said in the video. About an hour before the chief minister’s office tweeted the video, Akhilesh posted his photographs on his Twitter handle with team members and officials of Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation.

The photos were clicked when Akhilesh was the chief minister and were published as full-page advertisements in leading newspapers here.

Akhilesh posted a series of tweets to claim credit for the metro services.

“Lucknow Metro will make life easy and people will remember Sreedha-ranji  and his team that made the dream come true,” he tweeted.

“Engine toh pehle hi chal dia tha, dibbey to peechey aanee hi the (The engine had already started running, bogies had to follow),” he tweeted with pictures of metro inauguration to convey that the major part of the project had been completed during his stint as the CM.

“Before sitting in the Metro started by the Samajwadis, the government should take care of 5,000 stray cattle on the roads,” he said in another tweet.

Akhilesh, who is now the SP chief, and his father Mulayam Singh Yadav had flagged off the trial run on the same stretch in December last year, just ahead of the assembly elections, to showcase it as a signature project of their government.

