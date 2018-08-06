The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Aug 06, 2018 | Last Update : 10:06 AM IST

India, All India

Girl rescued from Muzaffarpur shelter home goes missing

ANI
Published : Aug 6, 2018, 9:56 am IST
Updated : Aug 6, 2018, 9:55 am IST

Pragya Bharti, who runs the NGO, where the girl was shifted said there was adequate security, and alleged a 'security lapse or conspiracy'.

Bharti further said that she immediately registered the complaint with the police and also submitted copies of the CCTV footage for further investigation. (Photo: ANI)
 Bharti further said that she immediately registered the complaint with the police and also submitted copies of the CCTV footage for further investigation. (Photo: ANI)

Patna: One among the 14 girls, who were rescued from a shelter home in Muzaffarpur and shifted to a NGO in Madhubani has gone missing.

Pragya Bharti, who runs the NGO in Madhubani attributed the loss to security lapse.

She told ANI, "In our NGO, we have 10 beds in the special unit. We earlier had 11 children. When those 14 children came, the authorities told me that they would be shifted later and demanded me to keep them. I didn't have the capacity to accommodate 20-25 children, but due to pressure from the government, I kept the children. The children were not shifted after that. I did my best to protect them."

"The condition of those 14 girls was not good. So, we wrote a letter to the district administration demanding security. There were four people who were overseeing the security. We had adequate security but somehow a girl went missing due to security lapse or conspiracy. This case is being given a political colour. This should not be made into a political issue at all," she added.

Bharti further said that she immediately registered the complaint with the police and also submitted copies of the CCTV footage for further investigation.

Asked whether the police or the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) approached her in connection to the case, Bharti replied that there was no questioning done.

Furthermore, she rejected rumours of her organisation doing malicious activities.

Asked on the condition of the 14 girls, Bharti further said, "I spoke to them. They were physically weak. After conducting counselling sessions, they started talking. There are some girls who are recovering right now."

Meanwhile, Bihar Governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday suspended seven Social welfare department officials for not taking timely cognizance of the social audit report by a leading research university situated in Mumbai, which unravelled the Muzaffarpur shelter home case.

Read: Bihar shelter home rapes: 6 officials suspended for 'negligence'

Notably, it was this organisation's report which revealed that as many as 40 girls have fallen prey to sexual abuse at a Muzaffarpur shelter home.

On July 24, 11 employees of the shelter home in Muzaffarpur were arrested for allegedly sexually harassing the girls.

Also read: 40 rapes, girl killed and buried in Bihar shelter home; cops dig compound

On receiving information, the police raided the vicinity and rescued 44 girls. The shelter home was run by Brajesh Thakur.

Tags: muzaffarpur shelter home, bihar shelter home rape, missing girl
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

MOST POPULAR

1

Eastern Congo Ebola outbreak has killed 33: Health ministry

2

Helicopter Eela trailer: Kajol reinvents parenting in this slice of life drama

3

UK dog owner chases Belgian citizenship for pug to move around Europe after Brexit

4

Boy, 11, dubbed ‘Popeye’ after mystery condition gives him huge biceps

5

Story of Prabhas’ Baahubali, ‘before the beginning’ announced, Rajamouli opens up

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMLife

From a cat's fashion show to one lucky dog who survived the Greek wildfires, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Every year a traditional garlic market is set on the Saint James patron day in Vitoria gathering producers of all around Spain. (Photos: AP)

For love of garlic: Spanish festval sees fair dedicated to plant

The festival has its roots in the 1885 discovery of the 8-centimeter (a little over 3-inch) statue of Santo Domingo de Guzman — also known as St. Dominic de Guzman, the founder of the Dominican religious order. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Patron saint celebrations in Nicaragua

Murals by public art organisation Artolution made in collaboration with Rohingya refugees to use as therapy in conflict areas around world. (Photo: AP)

Art for a higher cause: Etchings by Rohingya refugees help hundreds across globe

Blood moon was visible at different times across globe when sun, Earth and moon lined up perfectly, casting Earth’s shadow on the moon. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Blood moon visuals from around the world

The riding world celebrates the World Equestrian Festival CHIO in Aachen every year.(Photo: AP)

Hundreds attend one of Europe's most prestigious horse show in Germany

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham