The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Aug 06, 2018 | Last Update : 04:09 PM IST

India, All India

CPI(M) youth wing member stabbed to death in Kerala

PTI/ANI
Published : Aug 6, 2018, 3:07 pm IST
Updated : Aug 6, 2018, 3:09 pm IST

According to the police, Aboobacker Siddique - the victim - was stabbed on his stomach and chest, injuring his internal organs.

Siddique, a Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) worker, was attacked by two motorcycle-borne men in Uppala -- 600 km from Thiruvananthapuram -- late on Sunday night. (Photo: Representational)
 Siddique, a Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) worker, was attacked by two motorcycle-borne men in Uppala -- 600 km from Thiruvananthapuram -- late on Sunday night. (Photo: Representational)

Kasaragod (Kerala): A 25-year-old Communist Party of India (Marxist) worker was stabbed to death on Sunday in Kerala's Kasaragod district allegedly by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers.

The local police have identified the prime accused as Aswanth, a BJP worker.

According to the police, Aboobacker Siddique - the victim - was stabbed on his stomach and chest, injuring his internal organs. Siddique, a Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) worker, was attacked by two motorcycle-borne men in Uppala -- 600 km from Thiruvananthapuram -- late on Sunday night. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but his life could not be saved, a police official said. Security in the area has been tightened to prevent any violence and a special police team constituted to investigate the case, the official added.

Condemning the attack, the state secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, alleged that the RSS-BJP were behind the murder. He added that the Kerala society should be able to isolate and identify communal forces in the state. State Bharatiya Janata Party president PS Sreedharan Pillai denied the charge and said the attack was not politically motivated.

Further details in the case are currently awaited.

Tags: cpi(m) worker stabbed to death, democratic youth federation of india, bjp worker accused, rss-bjp
Location: India, Kerala, Kasargod

MOST POPULAR

1

Technological breakthrough: China successfully tests first hypersonic aircraft

2

Woman in 'relationship' with ghost from Australia, wants to have baby with him

3

Was Rishi Kapoor joking in tweet about Sridevi? Twiteratti blames alcohol, 'old age'

4

Eastern Congo Ebola outbreak has killed 33: Health ministry

5

Helicopter Eela trailer: Kajol reinvents parenting in this slice of life drama

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham