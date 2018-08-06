CPI(M) youth wing member stabbed to death in Kerala

According to the police, Aboobacker Siddique - the victim - was stabbed on his stomach and chest, injuring his internal organs.

Kasaragod (Kerala): A 25-year-old Communist Party of India (Marxist) worker was stabbed to death on Sunday in Kerala's Kasaragod district allegedly by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers.

The local police have identified the prime accused as Aswanth, a BJP worker.

According to the police, Aboobacker Siddique - the victim - was stabbed on his stomach and chest, injuring his internal organs. Siddique, a Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) worker, was attacked by two motorcycle-borne men in Uppala -- 600 km from Thiruvananthapuram -- late on Sunday night. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but his life could not be saved, a police official said. Security in the area has been tightened to prevent any violence and a special police team constituted to investigate the case, the official added.

Condemning the attack, the state secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, alleged that the RSS-BJP were behind the murder. He added that the Kerala society should be able to isolate and identify communal forces in the state. State Bharatiya Janata Party president PS Sreedharan Pillai denied the charge and said the attack was not politically motivated.

Further details in the case are currently awaited.