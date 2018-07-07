Watch: YouTuber Q Park dances to Bolly tunes, New Yorkers give surprised looks

New York-based YouTuber Q Park is seen walking on streets of the city and breaking out into impromptu dance moves to Bollywood tunes.

Mumbai: YouTuber Q Park is known for tickling funny bones with strange acts in public. The online sensation, who rose to fame with his video donning a romper on New York City streets, has now created a video that every Bollywood fan will love.

The New York-based YouTuber is seen walking on the streets of the city and breaking out into impromptu dance moves to Bollywood tunes. The video, shared on YouTube six days ago, shows Q Park dancing to everything from 'Choli Ke Peeche', 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo', 'Dhoom Again' to 'Chammak Challo' and even 'Badri Ki Dulhania'.

Q Park is seen humming the songs along with signature moves as stunned onlookers gaze at him in silence.

Since being shared online, the video has received over 6 lakh views on YouTube and 49 thousand likes. A version, posted on Facebook, has been viewed over 3 million times and been shared over 51,000 times.

Click here to watch video.