The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jul 06, 2018 | Last Update : 09:43 PM IST

India, All India

Watch: YouTuber Q Park dances to Bolly tunes, New Yorkers give surprised looks

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 6, 2018, 9:33 pm IST
Updated : Jul 6, 2018, 9:32 pm IST

New York-based YouTuber Q Park is seen walking on streets of the city and breaking out into impromptu dance moves to Bollywood tunes.

Q Park is seen humming the songs along with signature moves as stunned onlookers gaze at him in silence. (Screengrab | YouTube)
 Q Park is seen humming the songs along with signature moves as stunned onlookers gaze at him in silence. (Screengrab | YouTube)

Mumbai: YouTuber Q Park is known for tickling funny bones with strange acts in public. The online sensation, who rose to fame with his video donning a romper on New York City streets, has now created a video that every Bollywood fan will love.

The New York-based YouTuber is seen walking on the streets of the city and breaking out into impromptu dance moves to Bollywood tunes. The video, shared on YouTube six days ago, shows Q Park dancing to everything from 'Choli Ke Peeche', 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo', 'Dhoom Again' to 'Chammak Challo' and even 'Badri Ki Dulhania'.

Q Park is seen humming the songs along with signature moves as stunned onlookers gaze at him in silence.

Since being shared online, the video has received over 6 lakh views on YouTube and 49 thousand likes. A version, posted on Facebook, has been viewed over 3 million times and been shared over 51,000 times.

Click here to watch video.

Tags: q park, youtube, bollywood, facebook
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Peon’s son, Muzaffarnagar’s Ronaldo bhai, Nishu Kumar makes it to Indian football team

2

European canines replaced New World's ancient breeds

3

Here's why Swedish people are the sexiest on Earth

4

Beware: Bananas are on the brink of extinction

5

Julius Caesar’s ‘crazy bulge’ revealed after cool 3D reconstruction

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh

Happy birthday Ranveer Singh: All hail the king of biopics on his day!

Raazi actor Ashwath Bhatt

Character artists are huge contributors to any film, says Raazi actor Ashwath Bhatt

Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Shamshera' gets a release date

Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal on 'Sanju' poster.

Videos: ‘Sanju’ Ranbir missed Vicky Kaushal while partying, video called him soon

It all started between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at MET Gala 2016. (Photo: AP)

Nick Jonas loves this Hindi film starring Priyanka Chopra and we also totally do!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Akshay Kumar, along with the team of 'Chumbak', unveiled the trailer of this Marathi film, which opened at the MAMI Film Festival.

Akshay Kumar unveils Marathi Talkies MAMI Opening Film Chumbak

Bollywood stars stepped out for promotions of their upcoming films in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak pair Ishaan-Janhvi are adorbale goofballs, Soorma duo also go all out

B-town celebs John Abraham, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, 'Dhadak' couple Ishaan Khatter-Janhvi Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap and others were recently spotted in the city. Checkout the exclusive pictures of these Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Ishaan-Janhvi, Aishwarya-Aardhya, John and Urvashi clicked

The team of the recent film ‘Sanju’ celebrated the outstanding opening weekend collections together in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanju takes record-breaking start at box office, Ranbir and team celebrate

The team of the upcoming film ‘Kedarnath’ held a wrap-up bash in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

It's a wrap: Sushant, Sara and Abhishek are all smiles as they party together

Nita and Mukesh Ambani hosted a grand engagement party for their elder son Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta at their Mumbai home on Saturday evening. The starry guest list included Bollywood's who's who from Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan and their son Aryan Khan, Aamir Khan and wife Kiran Rao, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with their daughter Aaradhya, Ranbir Kapoor, mother Neetu Kapoor, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, Rekha, Kajol, Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit-Nene among many other top celebs. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Ranbir, Alia, Aishwarya and others lit up Akash Ambani’s engagement

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham