The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jul 06, 2018 | Last Update : 09:43 PM IST

India, All India

PM Modi sends out message to ‘hotel motel Patel wallahs’ in US via video link

ANI
Published : Jul 6, 2018, 8:40 pm IST
Updated : Jul 6, 2018, 8:39 pm IST

PM Modi praised NRIs living abroad for making India proud and said strength and respect of Indian passport had increased worldwide.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, 'NRIs living abroad are making India proud. The strength and respect of the Indian passport has increased.' (Photo: File/AFP)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, 'NRIs living abroad are making India proud. The strength and respect of the Indian passport has increased.' (Photo: File/AFP)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged the Patel community living in the US to promote Indian tourism through their hospitality businesses.

Addressing the International Convention of the Saurashtra Patel Cultural Samaj in US through video conferencing, the Prime Minister said, "You people are known as 'hotel motel Patel wallas'. Can each one of you influence five people to visit India? Whenever you get guests in hotel or motel, you can put five minutes clip on Indian tourism on TV, when they open the TV they will be able to see what India is."

PM Modi also praised the non-resident Indians (NRIs) living abroad for making India proud and said that the strength and respect of the Indian passport had increased worldwide.

"NRIs living abroad are making India proud. The strength and respect of the Indian passport has increased," the Prime Minister said.

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat, he had asked each non-resident Gujarati living abroad to inspire at least 15 non-Gujarati Indians or Americans to tour a new 'Vibrant Gujarat' and help the state's tourism industry flourish.

From motel chains across the US to corner stores in the UK, the Gujarati community has often been at the forefront of the Indian diaspora's expansion.

According to reports, the "Patel motel" phenomenon began in the 1960s when immigrants from Gujarat entered into the US motel industry.

A 2014 article in the noted Smithsonian magazine said that at least half of America's motels are owned by Indian-Americans of which 70 per cent are Gujarati.

Tags: narendra modi, patel community us, indian tourism, patel community
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Peon’s son, Muzaffarnagar’s Ronaldo bhai, Nishu Kumar makes it to Indian football team

2

European canines replaced New World's ancient breeds

3

Here's why Swedish people are the sexiest on Earth

4

Beware: Bananas are on the brink of extinction

5

Julius Caesar’s ‘crazy bulge’ revealed after cool 3D reconstruction

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh

Happy birthday Ranveer Singh: All hail the king of biopics on his day!

Raazi actor Ashwath Bhatt

Character artists are huge contributors to any film, says Raazi actor Ashwath Bhatt

Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Shamshera' gets a release date

Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal on 'Sanju' poster.

Videos: ‘Sanju’ Ranbir missed Vicky Kaushal while partying, video called him soon

It all started between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at MET Gala 2016. (Photo: AP)

Nick Jonas loves this Hindi film starring Priyanka Chopra and we also totally do!

more

ALSO FROMLife

The first contest was held in Coney Island on Independence Day in 1972.(Photo: AP)

New York: Fans flock to Coney Island to watch annual hot dog eating contest

The festival aims to change perceptions of the art form as an occupation associated with amateurs. (Photo: AP)

People flock to Israel's Rehovot for living statues festival

Massive men walk around the lawn turned into a wrestling ring to the tune of traditional music, their torsos slathered in olive oil, for an annual festival that blends the traditions of ancient Greece and more modern times. (Photo: AP)

Traditional oil wrestling competition held in Greek village of Sochos

The annual 3-day festival features the cultural traditions of 14 ethnic tribes in Marsabit county to promote tourism and build better relationship between tribes. (Photo: AFP)

Kenya: Marsabit holds annual culture festival

Farmers participate in the race in the belief that participation before ploughing their fields will bring good rain and a better harvest. (Photo: AFP)

Bengal: Farmers take part in a bull race during monsoon festival

Cholita is the style of clothing worn by many of the country's indigenous women. (Photos: AP)

Women parade on catwalk during Miss Cholita beauty pageant

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham