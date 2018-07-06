The Asian Age | News

Friday, Jul 06, 2018

India, All India

Man whipped for missing work in Madhya Pradesh

ANI
Published : Jul 6, 2018, 11:12 am IST
Updated : Jul 6, 2018, 11:11 am IST

The victim said that he had been unable to go for work for 5-6 days because he had met with an accident.

The victim who worked at a petrol pump, was tied to a pillar and was brutally beaten up by the owner of the pump and his friend. (Photo: ANI)
Hoshangabad (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a man working in a petrol pump in Madhya Pradesh's Hoshangabad was thrashed with a whip for skipping work.

The victim was tied to a pillar and was brutally beaten up by the owner of the pump and his friend. The accused also hurled abuses at the victim while hitting him.

"I met with an accident so didn't go to work for 5-6 days. Owner and his friend called me at pump and beat me," the victim said.

Both the accused have been arrested.

Location: India, Madhya Pradesh

