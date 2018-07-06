2 women accuse Telangana MLA of sexual harassment, complain to PM

Alleging police in Telangana refused action against Balka Suman, women write to PM Modi seeking his intervention.

Countering the charges, Balka Suman claimed that two women and two men had trespassed into his property in the Banjara Hills area of Hyderabad, triggering an altercation. (Facebook Screengrab/ Balka Suman)

Hyderabad: Two women have accused a lawmaker from Telangana's ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party Balka Suman of sexual harassment.

The women who allege that the police in Telangana refused to take action against Peddapalle MLA, Balka Suman, have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention.

The women with the help of two journalists and two advocates have written to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) further stating that they have been facing harassment due to the complaint filed against Balka Suman.

Balka Suman, the MLA from Peddapalli, was a prominent face of the campaign for Telangana's statehood.