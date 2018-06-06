The Asian Age | News

Watch: PM Modi shares 3D yoga video, tells you how to stay 'calm and positive'

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 6, 2018, 1:31 pm IST
Updated : Jun 6, 2018, 1:30 pm IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took to Twitter to share a 3D video of him showcasing Nadi Shodhan Pranayam - 'Anulom Vilom'.

The 3-minute video lists the benefits, details and steps to perform 'Anulom Vilom'. (Photo: Twitter screengrab | @narendramodi)
Mumbai: As the fourth International Yoga Day inches closer, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took to Twitter to share his love for yoga. 

PM Modi shared a 3D video of him showcasing the Nadi Shodhan Pranayam - "Anulom Vilom". 

International Yoga Day is celebrated annually on June 21 since its inception in 2015.  

The 3-minute video shows an animated PM Modi demonstrating the "Anulom Vilom" yoga technique. It also lists the benefits, details and steps to perform the pranayama. The prime minister also urged people to start practising yoga. 

"Have a look and make it a part of your lives. Practising it daily will bring calm and positivity in your life. #4thYogaDay," the Prime Minister tweeted.   

This is not the first time that PM Modi has shared a yoga video. Earlier, too, the prime minister shared 3D videos explaining various asanas. 

In 2015, India created two world records on International Yoga Day when PM Modi led the participants at Rajpath in Delhi and recorded the largest yoga class with 35,985 people.

