Patanjali to shift planned food park due to UP govt's disappointing attitude

'Patanjali to shift its planned food park from Uttar Pradesh due to state government disappointing attitude; lives of farmers could not be improved,' Balkrishna said. (Photo: ANI | Twitter).

Haridwar: Managing Director of Patanjali Ayurved Limited and co-founder of Patanjali Yogpeeth, Acharya Balkrishna on Wednesday said due to Uttar Pradesh government's disappointing attitude Patanjali was to shift its planned food park from the state.

His statement comes after the Uttar Pradesh Government denied permission to Patanjali Ayurved Limited for its planned mega food park.

"Patanjali to shift its planned food park from Uttar Pradesh due to state government disappointing attitude; lives of farmers could not be improved," Balkrishna told ANI.

"Mega Food Park was coming up to make lives of farmers, better. We had also asked for permission from Central Government. There are paper works for which we requested state government. But due to their disappointing attitude, it couldn't be done," he added.

On Tuesday, Balkrishna took to his Twitter handle and informed that they have to shift the food park due to state government's disappointing attitude. He further said their initiative to improve the lives of farmers in the region would not be achieved after this decision.

According to reports, around 455 acres of land was allocated for the Patanjali Food and Herbal Park in Greater Noida.

In 2016, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav had laid the foundation of this park.