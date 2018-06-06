The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Jun 06, 2018

India, All India

3 militants killed as Army foils infiltration bid in J&K’s Machhil sector

PTI
Published : Jun 6, 2018, 10:02 am IST
Updated : Jun 6, 2018, 11:06 am IST

Troops noticed suspicious movement along the LoC in Macchil sector in Kupwara district and challenged the infiltrators.

Three militants were killed in the ensuing gunfight, army official said, adding search operations were on in the area.(Photo: Representational | PTI)
 Three militants were killed in the ensuing gunfight, army official said, adding search operations were on in the area.(Photo: Representational | PTI)

Srinagar: The Army on Wednesday foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Macchil sector of Jammu and Kashmir, killing three militants.

Troops noticed suspicious movement along the LoC in Macchil sector in Kupwara district and challenged the infiltrators, an Army official said.

Three militants were killed in the ensuing gunfight, he said, adding search operations were on in the area.

