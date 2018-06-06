3 militants killed as Army foils infiltration bid in J&K’s Machhil sector

Troops noticed suspicious movement along the LoC in Macchil sector in Kupwara district and challenged the infiltrators.

Three militants were killed in the ensuing gunfight, army official said, adding search operations were on in the area.(Photo: Representational | PTI)

