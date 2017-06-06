The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jun 06, 2017 | Last Update : 04:15 AM IST

India, All India

Sushma Swaraj rejects Donald Trump’s climate jibe

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 6, 2017, 2:59 am IST
Updated : Jun 6, 2017, 3:00 am IST

US President Trump had withdrawn the US from the landmark Paris climate accord.

Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj (Photo: PTI)
 Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj has repudiated US President Donald Trump’s statement that India has extracted promises of billions of dollars in return for signing the Paris agreement on climate, saying there was “no greed and no fear” on the part of India when it came to signing the agreement.

“What President Trump spoke is not the reality,” Ms Swaraj said. She said that there had been no reduction in engagement with the US under the Trump administration, adding that the Indo-US relationship is one of “mutual benefit”.

She described the US as a “major defence partner of India”. Government sources said that President Trump’s harsh references to India would not affect PM Narendra Modi’s forthcoming visit to the United States that could take place in the last week of June. The dates for the visit are being worked out, sources said.

Last week, US President Trump had withdrawn the US from the landmark Paris climate accord, saying that the Paris climate deal unfairly benefits countries like India and China, and that “India makes its participation contingent on receiving billions and billions and billions of dollars in foreign aid from developed countries”.

She said that it was part of the Indian ethos to revere nature and that rivers, forests and mountains continue to be worshipped and revere in this country.

“It is not the reality what President Trump said. The signing of the Paris agreement (on climate) by India was under no pressure, or greed or fear. It was because of our commitment to the environment,” Ms Swaraj said at a press conference to mark three years of completion of the NDA government’s current term in office.

She said that it was part of the Indian ethos to revere nature and that rivers, forests and mountains continue to be worshipped and revere in this country.

Ms Swaraj also said that PM Narendra Modi had so far spoken thrice to US President Trump, while she and the NSA have been in touch with their counterparts in the US.

She said that there was no reduction so far in the H-1B visas issued by the US, but admitted that there were concerns that it could be reduced. She said some decisions were not possible in the US by executive orders, and these required legislative actions as well. The minister said that India was in touch with members of the US Congress as well as the Trump administration on the issue.

Tags: sushma swaraj, donald trump, paris agreement
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Solar bus starts 20-day trip in Delhi on Environment Day

2

Luxury hotel in UAE hires 8 cats to help staff keep stress at bay

3

People worship cow born with human like head in UP

4

Google will reward hackers $200,000 for finding bug in Android

5

Watch: Tiger dances and kicks villains around like a dream in Munna Michael trailer

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Russian bakery Kalabasa uses Instagram to show off their unique creation. (Photo: Instagram/ kalabasa)

‘Brushstroke’ cakes from Russia are the new trend on Instagram

Hundreds of dancers took part of a master class, battle and contest of Hip Hop in a festival called

Hundreds of dancers participate at the Peru Hip Hop festival

Hundreds of Hindu devotees flocked to celebrate a festival dedicated to the goddess Durga at the temple, a replica of the original Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple near Srinagar, that was made in Jammu by Kashmiri Hindus after they were forced to flee from Srinagar and the adjoining valley areas in the early1990's. (Photo: AP)

Kashmiri Hindus celebrate Kheer Bhawani Festival

Artist Visothkakvei from Cambodia adds different elements like photoshop while playing with dimensions to create amazing art on paper. (Photo: Instagram/Visothkakvei)

Cambodian artist creates unique life-like 3D doodles

Artist Masayoshi Matsumoto makes unique animal creations using colourful balloons. (Photo: Facebook/Masayoshi Matsumoto)

Artist creates mind-boggling animals out of balloons

The Vivid Sydney Festival of light, music and ideas is celebrated annually by Australians and artists around the world. (Photo: Instagram/AFP/AP)

Australians celebrate light, music and ideas at Vivid Sydney Festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham