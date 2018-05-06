The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, May 06, 2018 | Last Update : 06:49 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Hardik Pandya celebrates wicket of Shubman Gill. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| IPL 2018,MI v KKR: Mitchell McClenaghan ends to Chris Lynn's blazing innings
 
India, All India

J&K: Prof who joined militants asked for 'forgiveness' in last call to family

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : May 6, 2018, 6:27 pm IST
Updated : May 6, 2018, 6:26 pm IST

Kashmir University professor Mohammad Rafi Bhat went missing on Friday, leaving his parents, friends, colleagues and students worried.

Rafi Bhat, a resident of Chundhama village in central district of Ganderbal, had completed his PhD programme on whole time basis at the Department of Sociology of Kashmir University, Srinagar in November 2017. (Photo: File)
 Rafi Bhat, a resident of Chundhama village in central district of Ganderbal, had completed his PhD programme on whole time basis at the Department of Sociology of Kashmir University, Srinagar in November 2017. (Photo: File)

Srinagar: Kashmir University assistant professor Mohammad Rafi Bhat who is among five Hizbul Mujahideen cadres killed in a fire fight with security forces in southern Shopian district on Sunday had gone missing suddenly on Friday, leaving his parents, friends, colleagues and students a worried lot.

The University Vice Chancellor Prof Khurshid Iqbal Andrabi reported the matter to the police immediately and then spoke to DGP, Shesh Paul Vaid, to seek his help in tracing the missing member of the faculty.

While the effort was underway, the police learnt about the presence of a group of militants in a private house in Badigam village of Shopian. The troops from Army’s 44 Rashtriya Rifles and men of J&K police’s counterinsurgency Special Operations Group (SOG) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) quickly launched a cordon-and-search operation in the village.

Meanwhile, Bhat made a last call to his father Abdul Rahim Bhat to bid farewell. He sought his forgiveness “if I have hurt you”.

Also Read: J&K encounter: After 5 terrorists, 5 civilians killed in clashes with forces

The militants, said Inspector General of Police (Kashmir range) SP Pani, were given a chance to surrender. Their families were brought to the encounter site and repeated appeals were made through public address system to them to give up arms and hand themselves over to law “but in vain”.

In the ensuing encounter all the five holed up gunmen including Bhat were killed.

Bhat, a resident of Chundhama village in central district of Ganderbal, had completed his PhD programme on whole time basis at the Department of Sociology of Kashmir University, Srinagar in November 2017. He completed his thesis titled ‘Globalization and emerging trends in consumerism: A comparative study in urban and rural Kashmir’ under the supervision of assistant professor Dr Mohmad Saleem Jahangir.

Bhat was soon appointed as a lecturer in the same department of the University.

Former Chief Minister and opposition National Conference (NC) working president, Omar Abdullah, wrote on Twitter, “Sadly this is also an answer to those who claim jobs & development are the solution to the violence & alienation in Kashmir. This is another tragic development in a steady stream of tragedies in Kashmir.”

Syed Rizwan Geelani, education correspondent at a Srinagar newspaper, wrote on Facebook, “He was not a misguided youth. He had no complaints of a Job. He was a Doctor, a professor. He was a scholar. He was a Teacher-Builder of Nation. He was regular and punctual as a teacher in Department of Sociology in KU. Dear Professor, may your soul rest in PEACE.... AAMEEN SUMA AAMEEN”.

The University has been closed for two days from Monday and all examination scheduled during this period have been deferred “as a precautionary measure”.

Tags: shopian encounter, rafi bhat, hizbul mujahideen
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

102 Not Out BO collection: BigB and Rishi Kapoor film earns Rs 5.53 crore on day two

2

Mumbai: WR's first 'ladies special' train marks 26 years on track

3

IPL 2018, SRH vs DD: Yusuf Pathan heroics help SRH beat DD by 7 wickets

4

Celebrating voyage of pictorial adventures and explorations

5

Google self-driving car Waymo hits another car

more

Editors' Picks

Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez at Sonam Kapoor's house.

Videos: Varun, Arjun, Jacqueline to do Swag Se Swagat in Sonam Ki Shaadi

Prabhas in a still from 'Saaho' teaser.

Saaho: Makers of Prabhas starrer spend 90 crore on action sequence in Dubai

Sonam and her fiance Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor’s wedding card is out and it’s all bits eco-friendly!

Ranbir Kapoor on 'Sanju' new poster.

Sanju new poster: Sanjay Dutt, oops Ranbir Kapoor, is intense as the 90s bad boy

Anushka Sharma in a still from 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.

Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: The woman with one life, many roles

more

ALSO FROMLife

From Winsol, an aardvark born in December to polar bear cub Nanook and rhinocerouses in Africa, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

In Photo: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

Hundreds of indigenous Brazilians are setting up camp in the nation's capital for a week of speeches, protests and celebrations as they lobby the government to protect their rights.( Photo: AP)

Indigenous Brazilians use rituals to protest against land threats

Men and women around the globe reveal the jobs that are becoming increasingly rare, particularly as technology transforms societies. (Photo: AFP)

Labour Day: Disappearing jobs of yesterday

From the death of polar bear Inuka to first time two Andean bear babies see outside world, here are animals who were in news this week. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

On the day of Sant Jordi, people give one another a rose or a book. The Generalitat in Plaça de Sant Jaume is open to the public and there is a large rose market in the palace and around it, where people can buy both books and roses. (Photo: AP)

Saint Jordi Day: Celebrating love, flowers and books in Spain

Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to healthy baby boy — a third child for Kate and Prince William and fifth in line to the British throne. (Photos: AP)

Royal Birth: Prince Willam and Kate Middleton welcome healthy baby boy

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham