BSF jawan shoots 3 colleagues dead, then kills self in Tripura

BSF condoled the incident and said arrangements are being made to send the jawans' bodies to their respective states.

A BSF jawan allegedly shot 3 colleagues dead with his service weapon before committing suicide at a border outpost at Maguruli in Unakoti district of Tripura. (Representational Image/PTI)

Kailashahar (Tripura): A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan allegedly shot three colleagues dead with his service weapon before committing suicide early on Sunday at a border outpost at Maguruli in Unakoti district, police said.

Officer-in-charge of Irani police station, Swapan Debbarma said, a constable -- Sishu Pal -- came to deposit his service rifle to head constable Bijoy Kumar at around 1 am after his duty got over and suddenly opened fire at Kumar, killing him on the spot. The border outpost is located 185 km away from state capital Agartala.

It was not known if an altercation preceded the shooting incident, Debbarma said. "After killing Kumar, Pal went berserk and fired indiscriminately to fatally injure two more constables -- Rinku Kumar and Rakesh Kumar Jadav. Rinku died at the Unakoti district hospital here and Jadav was shifted to ILS hospital at Agartala," Debbarma told reporters.

Jadav died at ILS Hospital in the state capital, SP (Police Control), Harkumar Debbarma told news agency PTI in Agartala. Sishu Pal, Bijoy Kumar and Rinku Kuamr, all hailed from Jammu & Kashmir while Jadav was from Uttar Pradesh.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

In a press statement, BSF condoled the incident and said arrangements are being made to send the jawans' bodies to their respective states.