The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, May 06, 2017 | Last Update : 06:01 PM IST

India, All India

Deal with 'gau rakshaks' effectively: Uttar Pradesh DGP to officials

PTI
Published : May 6, 2017, 5:43 pm IST
Updated : May 6, 2017, 5:40 pm IST

The DGP has asked officials to identify vigilantes through intelligence networks and prepare dossiers on them, police spokesperson said.

Officials have also been asked to make in-charges of police stations aware on trafficking of milch animals, the spokesman said. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
  Officials have also been asked to make in-charges of police stations aware on trafficking of milch animals, the spokesman said. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh DGP Sulkhan Singh has directed police officials to effectively deal with vigilantes causing law and order problems in the name of cow protection and religious conversions.

The DGP has asked officials to identify the vigilantes through their intelligence networks and prepare dossiers on them, a police spokesman said today.

In a directive sent to district police chiefs yesterday, Singh has asked them to take 'effective' action by lodging FIRs against people found taking the law into their own hands in the name of saving cows from slaughter, stopping illegal trafficking of milch animals and in cases of religious conversions.

Officials have also been asked to make in-charges of police stations aware on trafficking of milch animals, the spokesman said.

It has come to the fore that in some incidents 'gau rakshaks' and organisations rushed to the spot on getting information on cow slaughter and disrupted traffic causing jams, assaulted people and indulged in arson, Singh said.

There have also been incidents in which vigilantes assaulted people and damaged vehicles that were allegedly ferrying milch animals illegally, the DGP said. He said that in the name of morality couples sitting in public places have been assaulted on occasions like Valentines Day.

There have been reports that in cases of religious conversion, vigilantes act on their own, and beat and thrash people. This leads to law and order problems, the DGP said.

Tags: gau rakshaks, uttar pradesh, vigilantes, dgp
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Archaeologists discover remains of ancient city ruins in China

2

Kajol ignores Malaika at common friend’s party; is Karan to be blamed?

3

Katrina Kaif visits cosmetologist; is it the heat or something else?

4

Android Nougat development bids goodbye

5

Video: Man displays new twist to the classic thumb trick

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor brought their reel-life chemistry to real life when they came together to promote their film 'Half Girlfriend' on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor display breezy chemistry on Nach Baliye

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham