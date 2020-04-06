Monday, Apr 06, 2020 | Last Update : 01:41 PM IST

India, All India

Gujarat covid count rises to 144 with 16 new cases

PTI
Published : Apr 6, 2020, 11:40 am IST
Updated : Apr 6, 2020, 11:40 am IST

Of the 16 new cases, 11 are from Ahmedabad, two from Vadodara, and one each in Mehsana, Patan and Surat

Members of Swaminarayan Gurukul Vishwavidya Pratishthanam (SGVP) pack food to be distributed amongst the poor and homeless people during the nationwide lockdown, in wake of coronavirus outbreak, in Ahmedabad. PTI photo
 Members of Swaminarayan Gurukul Vishwavidya Pratishthanam (SGVP) pack food to be distributed amongst the poor and homeless people during the nationwide lockdown, in wake of coronavirus outbreak, in Ahmedabad. PTI photo

Ahmedabad: Gujarat reported 16 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 144, a health department official said.

Ten of these new patients have direct or indirect link to religious congregation organised by Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin in Delhi last month, Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi said.

Of the 16 new cases, 11 are from Ahmedabad, two from Vadodara, and one each in Mehsana, Patan and Surat.

Nine patients from Ahmedabad and one from Mehsana have link to the Nizamuddin religious event, the official said.

So far, 11 patients have died while 21 have been discharged after recovery, she said.

Intensive testing in COVID-19 hotspots of the state has led to several cases coming to light and many new patients have link to the Nizamuddin congregation, Ravi said.

Tags: coronavirus in india, gujarat coronavirus, covid19 gujarat
Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad

Latest From India

PTI Photo

Uttar Pradesh: 16 more test positive for Covid19, cases climb to 294

Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair.

India learnt to live without politics and religion during lockdown: G Madhavan Nair

Residents light lamps at a society to express the country’s unity in fight against COVID-19, amid the nationwide lockdown, in Ghaziabad on Sunday. PTI photo

India's efforts to contain virus an example for others: PM Modi

Firefighters spray disinfectants outside closed shops at a market to contain the spread of coronavirus, during a nationwide lockdown, in Nagpur. PTI photo

Maharashtra covid tally climbs to 781 after 33 fresh cases

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanavis: So cops looked the other way because Tablighi Jamaat sends over a lot of food?

2

Aakar Patel: What will the new economy look like post Covid-19 crash?

3

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom expecting a girl

4

Tinder Passport frees you from location 'lockdown', lets all users connect across borders now

5

COVID-19 home test kits developed by UK scientists give you results in 30 minutes

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham