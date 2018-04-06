The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Apr 06, 2018 | Last Update : 07:58 PM IST

India, All India

Party which imposed Emergency, now questions BJP, quips Sitharaman

PTI
Published : Apr 6, 2018, 7:13 pm IST
Updated : Apr 6, 2018, 7:18 pm IST

'Party that imposed Emergency and curbed fundamental rights of the people is now questioning us on freedom of expression,' said Sitharaman.

The defence minister said, 'There was a time when the BJP had only two MPs. Now, we are in power in 21 states thanks to the ‘sabka saath sabka vikas’ mantra of our government.' (Photo: PTI)
 The defence minister said, 'There was a time when the BJP had only two MPs. Now, we are in power in 21 states thanks to the ‘sabka saath sabka vikas’ mantra of our government.' (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Taking a dig at the Congress, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the party that imposed Emergency in the country and curbed the fundamental rights of the citizens was now pointing fingers at the current regime over freedom of expression.

“The party that imposed Emergency and curbed the fundamental rights of the people is now questioning us on freedom of expression. They followed ‘parivarvad’ (dynasty politics), adopted an autocratic way of functioning and put opposition leaders behind bars. They are now raising questions…it is astonishing,” she told a press conference in Lucknow on the occasion of the BJP’s foundation day.

Asked about the industrial defence corridor in Uttar Pradesh, Sitharaman said, “Officers of the ministry are surveying the area. Very soon, a body of small and medium enterprises will be formed and it will be given some order.”

Stating that the saffron party’s popularity was on the rise, the defence minister said, “There was a time when the BJP had only two MPs. Now, we are in power in 21 states thanks to the ‘sabka saath sabka vikas’ mantra of our government.”

On the occasion, when asked about some Dalit BJP MPs’ dissenting voice in the media, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “Our government did not discriminate against anyone. Whatever happened during the Bharat Bandh, action is being taken on the basis of video footage.” The state had recently witnessed violence during a “Bharat bandh” called by Dalit outfits.

Tags: nirmala sitharaman, freedom of expression, bjp, yogi adityanath, bharat bandh
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Find out which is the best position for sleeping

2

Middle finger to Trump: US woman fired for being ‘rude’ to prez, sues ex-employer

3

Found out about foods to get healthy skin this summer

4

Try this recipe of Raspberry White Chocolate Mousse

5

Manoj Bajpayee, John Abraham's 'Satyameva Jayate' to release on 15th August

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actor Salman Khan arrives at the court to hear the verdict in decades-old black buck poaching case, in Jodhpur on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case: Defence prepares a 51 page argument

Tiger Shroff in a still from 'Baaghi 2'.

Baaghi 2 box office collection: Tiger starrer enters 100 crore club in first week

Kirti Kulhari.

Kirti Kulhari to play pilot in Ronnie Screwvala's film based on the 2016 Uri Attacks

Ajay Devgn was last seen in 'Raid'.

Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: The actor who excels in his on and off screen roles

The event is scheduled to take place on 18 & 19 August.

Kangana Ranaut to share stage with Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Salman Khan along with his bodyguard Shera, sisters Arpita Khan Sharma and Alvira Khan Agnihotri, left to Jodhpur to hear his verdict on the black buck case. He was also accompanied by his 'Hum Saath Saath Hai' co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Sonali Bendre Behl.

Black buck case: Salman, sisters go to Jodhpur, Saif, Tabu questioned at airport

Bollywood stars Malvika Mohanan-Ishaan Khatter, Tabu-Manoj Bajpayee at the promotions of their upcoming films, Taimur Ali Khan spotted at baby's gym and Sanjay Dutt was clicked at the celebrity match in the city. See more pictures of Bollywood stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Malavika-Ishaan, Tabu-Manoj at the promotions, Taimur at baby's gym

Bollywood celebs Kangana Ranaut, Ranveer Singh, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan with son Taimur were clicked by the paparazzi at different spots in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Photos: Kangana, Ranveer, Sonam, Kareena with Taimur snapped in the city

B-town celebs Ranbir Kapoor, Richa Chadha, Arjun-Parineeti were seen in the city. See the exclusive pictures of your favourite Bollywood celebrities here. (Photos: VIral Bhayani)

City of stars: Ranbir, Richa, Arjun-Parineeti spotted in the city

Akshay Kumar, Nushrat Bharucha, Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Surveen Chawla and other B-town celebrities looked their fashionable best on the red carpet of fashion awards. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Nushrat, Shahid, Alia and others rock the starry fashion night

B-town celebs Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi, Pulkit Samrat, Adah Sharma, Richa Chadha, Sophie Choudry, Pooja Hegde were spotted at the airport. See their photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Hrithik, Ranbir, Adah, Emraan step out in style at the airport

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham