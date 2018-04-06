The Asian Age | News

Friday, Apr 06, 2018 | Last Update : 07:57 PM IST

India, All India

Mumbai: Woman molested in CST-Kalyan local; no one came to help, made videos

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 6, 2018, 6:17 pm IST
Updated : Apr 6, 2018, 6:18 pm IST

The incident took place in handicapped compartment of CST-bound train between Kalyan and Dadar between 11 pm and 11.22 pm as the other passengers watched in horror. (Photo: ANI | Screengrab)
Mumbai: In a shocking incident that unfurled on a Mumbai local, a woman was molested by a man who then tried to strangle her on Thursday night.  

According to reports, the incident took place in handicapped compartment of CST-bound train between Kalyan and Dadar between 11 pm and 11.22 pm as the other passengers watched in horror.

However, none of the passengers tried to stop the man. The video of the incident was posted on social media and has been shared widely across various platforms.

The man and the woman were reportedly friends.

The assault was caught on camera by a co-passenger.

The video sees the man trying to overpower the woman as she can be seen fighting back. There is a moment when the woman can be seen precariously close to the train door.

Soon after the incident happened, co-passengers informed the Dadar police who then arrested the man and filed a case of attempt to murder and molestation against the man.

The man was identified as Rafique Shaikh who reportedly owed the woman a large amount of money.

The duo had apparently gotten into a fight on the issue, following which the man molested and then tried to strangle the woman in full public-view.

In the video, the irate Shaikh can be seen dragging the woman by the hair. Co-passengers, including a cop, raised an alarm but couldn't stop him due to a partition between the two compartments.

One of the passengers on the train told a leading daily that he asked the guard to pull the emergency alarm, but the latter did not respond. “I being 90 per cent disabled could not do much to help as there was a threat to my life if I intervened. I asked the security person, who was in the ladies compartment, to pull the emergency alarm but he did not respond,” he said.

Tags: mumbai local, molestation, woman molested in train
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

