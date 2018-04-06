The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Apr 06, 2018 | Last Update : 08:33 AM IST

India, All India

5.62 lakh Indians hit by data breach, admits Facebook

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 6, 2018, 1:29 am IST
Updated : Apr 6, 2018, 7:06 am IST

Facebook said that protecting people’s information is at the heart of everything it does.

Mark Zuckerberg (Photo:AP)
 Mark Zuckerberg (Photo:AP)

New Delhi: Facebook said that around 5.62 lakh people in India could have been impacted by the data breach undertaken allegedly by UK based political consultancy firm Cambridge Analytica.

Facebook said that globally personal information of up to 87 million users, mostly in the United States, may have been improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica, up from a previous news media estimate of more than 50 million.

In March, the government had issued a notice to Facebook seeking to know whether personal data of Indian voters and users was compromised by Cambridge Analytica.

Facebook data breach has snowball into a major controversy in India with main political parties BJP and Congress accusing each other of engaging services of Cambridge Analytica to influence elections in the country. Facebook has over 20 crore users in the country.

In its response to the government, Facebook said that the company is investigating the specific number of people whose information was accessed by the app, including those in India.

“Cambridge Analytica’s acquisition of Facebook data through the app developed by Dr Aleksandr Kogan and his company Global Science Research Limited (GSR) happened without our authorisation and was an explicit violation of our platform policies,” said Facebook.

It said that numbers that “we have now are that only 335 people in India installed the App, which is 0.1 per cent of the App’s total world-wide installs.”  “We further understand that 562,120 additional people in India were potentially affected, as friends of people who installed the App. This yields a total of 562,455 potentially affected people in India, which is 0.6 per cent of the global number of potentially affected people,” said a Facebook spokesperson.

However, Facebook said that the information currently available to it is limited to people who installed the App throughout its lifetime on the Facebook platform (that is 2013 to no later than 17 December 2015).

Meanwhile, government sources said it will wait for response from Cambridge Analytica before deciding on the action to be taken in the Facebook data leak case.

Facebook said that these  figures are also “over inclusive. “They include any and all friendships that existed at any time between when the app first became active on the Facebook platform in November 2013 and when the App’s access to friends’ data was limited in May 2015. They also include users who may have changed their settings to disallow sharing of their data with the App, due to limited historical information about when or how those settings were updated.

Facebook said that protecting people’s information is at the heart of everything it does.

Tags: facebook, mark zuckerberg, cambridge analytica
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

2018 CWG: Sanjita Chanu clinches gold, India win third medal

2

Wives of twin brothers give birth on same day

3

Queen Elizabeth pays female staff more than male employees

4

Watch: Ranbir and Deepika dance on Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and it’s what we feel

5

Nokia 6 2018, 7 Plus and 8 sirocco launched in India with Android One software

more

Editors' Picks

Tiger Shroff in a still from 'Baaghi 2'.

Baaghi 2 box office collection: Tiger starrer enters 100 crore club in first week

Kirti Kulhari.

Kirti Kulhari to play pilot in Ronnie Screwvala's film based on the 2016 Uri Attacks

Ajay Devgn was last seen in 'Raid'.

Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: The actor who excels in his on and off screen roles

The event is scheduled to take place on 18 & 19 August.

Kangana Ranaut to share stage with Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey

Facebook wants to provide regular updates on what they are doing and the progress they’re making.

What is Facebook doing to protect election security? They answer

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Salman Khan along with his bodyguard Shera, sisters Arpita Khan Sharma and Alvira Khan Agnihotri, left to Jodhpur to hear his verdict on the black buck case. He was also accompanied by his 'Hum Saath Saath Hai' co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Sonali Bendre Behl.

Black buck case: Salman, sisters go to Jodhpur, Saif, Tabu questioned at airport

Bollywood stars Malvika Mohanan-Ishaan Khatter, Tabu-Manoj Bajpayee at the promotions of their upcoming films, Taimur Ali Khan spotted at baby's gym and Sanjay Dutt was clicked at the celebrity match in the city. See more pictures of Bollywood stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Malavika-Ishaan, Tabu-Manoj at the promotions, Taimur at baby's gym

Bollywood celebs Kangana Ranaut, Ranveer Singh, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan with son Taimur were clicked by the paparazzi at different spots in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Photos: Kangana, Ranveer, Sonam, Kareena with Taimur snapped in the city

B-town celebs Ranbir Kapoor, Richa Chadha, Arjun-Parineeti were seen in the city. See the exclusive pictures of your favourite Bollywood celebrities here. (Photos: VIral Bhayani)

City of stars: Ranbir, Richa, Arjun-Parineeti spotted in the city

Akshay Kumar, Nushrat Bharucha, Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Surveen Chawla and other B-town celebrities looked their fashionable best on the red carpet of fashion awards. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Nushrat, Shahid, Alia and others rock the starry fashion night

B-town celebs Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi, Pulkit Samrat, Adah Sharma, Richa Chadha, Sophie Choudry, Pooja Hegde were spotted at the airport. See their photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Hrithik, Ranbir, Adah, Emraan step out in style at the airport

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham