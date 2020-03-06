Friday, Mar 06, 2020 | Last Update : 08:36 AM IST

India, All India

Curb fake news on Corona: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 6, 2020, 6:13 am IST
Updated : Mar 6, 2020, 6:13 am IST

Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant also sought to know from the government, what it was doing to evacuate 1,000 Indians who are stuck in Iran.

AAP MP Sushil Gupta provides hand sanitiser to a journalist in Parliament House on Thursday.
 AAP MP Sushil Gupta provides hand sanitiser to a journalist in Parliament House on Thursday.

New Delhi: Amid the growing threat of Corona virus epidemic globally as well as across the country, National Conference Lok Sabha MP Hasnain Masoodi on Thursday blamed the Centre over what he termed its “lack of urgency” over the evacuation of 350 Kashmiri students who are stranded in Iran, which is among major nations which has been hit by the spreading virus.

Supporting his claim, Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant also sought to know from the government, what it was doing to evacuate 1,000 Indians who are stuck in Iran.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that fake news on COVID-19 needs to be prevented, and respiratory hygiene awareness needs to be spread.

“Soap, water and sanitiser should be made available in villages. Panchayats should have thermal screening procedures, virology test centres should be initiated in every district and a helpline should be started. Massive campaigning should be undertaken in vulnerable areas, with special focus on children,” he added.

Mr Masoodi, while participating in a half-an-hour discussion in Lok Sabha over the subject, said that there are 1,000 pilgrims from Kargil and 250 students from Kashmiri students who are stranded in the Persian Gulf nation, “they are confined in hostels and they do not have access to the eatables. The Government, it appears to me, is unmindful of the plight and no urgency is being shown at all”.

Mr Masoodi said that he had met the external affairs minister twice over the issue of the evacuation of Indians from Iran, but nothing is being done.

Referring to the statement read out by Union health minister Harsh Vardhan in Lok Sabha over the measures being taken by the government to curb the spread of the deadly virus, the National Conference lawmaker said that just a passing reference was made about those people stuck in Iran, in it.

“They (Indians from Kashmir and Kargil region) are confined in hostels and they do not have access to the eatables. The Government, it appears to me, is unmindful of the plight and no urgency is being shown at all,” he claimed.

Mr Sawant while speaking on the issue, said that the government says it has spoken to Iran about taking care of Indians stuck in that country, but the main concern of families of those people is that when will they return.

“The families of these Indians stuck in Iran, are tensed and want to know about their return. They want to know what steps the Centre is taking to bring them back,” he sought to know.

Earlier Rajendra Agarwal, who was in the Chair, had allowed MPs across party lines to air their views and suggestions in the spread of Corona virus, after the health minister had read out a statement over measures being taken by the Centre to curb it.

Kanimozhi Karunan-idhi of DMK said that more virology institutes should be set up.

Trinamul Congress MP Saugata Roy suggested that there should be 15 second clips on television channels to prevent panic.

Tags: adhir ranjan chowdhury, corona virus

Latest From India

The ruling Congress here on Thursday found itself in a sticky wicket following the outbursts by the two BSP MLAs and one SP legislator who provided supported the Kamal Nath government.

SP, BSP MLAs slams Congress, deny ‘abduction’ by BJP

National Security advisor Ajit Doval (Photo: AP)

If police fails to enforce law, democracy fails: Ajit Doval

Advocates during farewell party of Justice S. Muralidhar at Delhi high court in New Delhi on Thursday after announcement of his transfer to Punjab and Haryana high court. (Photo: PTI)

Justice Muralidhar gets moving farewell

Union home minister Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

West Bengal governor to meet Amit Shah

MOST POPULAR

1

Get a pay hike by upskilling in AI, Data Science, Cloud Computing or cybersecurity

2

TikTok Developer launches Resso music app first in India

3

OnePlus 8 series may get here faster than you think, mid-April launch expected

4

Coronavirus fears: Work from home, Google's 8,000 staff in Ireland headquarters, Twitter global staff told

5

Xiaomi Note 9, realme 6 launch events cancelled amid Coronavirus scare

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham