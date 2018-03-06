The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Mar 06, 2018 | Last Update : 03:46 AM IST

India, All India

UP bypolls: Revolt building up in BSP over support to SP

THE ASIAN AGE. | AMITA VERMA
Published : Mar 6, 2018, 1:06 am IST
Updated : Mar 6, 2018, 1:07 am IST

If sources are to be believed, a former MP and two MLCs are even preparing to quit the party and join the Congress in protest.

BSP president Mayawati (Photo: PTI)
 BSP president Mayawati (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: The thawing of relations between the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party in Uttar Pradesh has apparently not gone down well with the rank and file of the BSP, which sees the move as “suicidal”.

With hours of BSP president Mayawati announcing the party’s support to SP for the Lok Sabha bypolls, a virtual revolt has started building up in the BSP.

A number of senior party leaders, who spoke to this correspondent on condition of anonymity, said the decision to support the SP was “nothing short of blasphemy”.

“More than the political animosity between the two parties, it is the social hostilities between the two social groups — dalits and Yadavs — that will prove detrimental to the interests of the BSP. For more than two decades, we have tutored our voters not to befriend the SP, and now we are doing the same ourselves. As it is, dalits are veering towards the BJP and this move will push them further away”, a senior party MLA said.

If sources are to be believed, a former MP and two MLCs are even preparing to quit the party and join the Congress in protest.

“In my constituency, we have been fighting against the atrocities on dalits by local SP leaders for years, and suddenly we can’t expect them to kiss and make up. If this is the kind of politics that our leaders are pursuing, I would prefer to look for greener pastures”, the former MP said.

Senior BSP leaders confess they were never consulted by the party leadership on this issue. “There is no culture of seeking opinions in the BSP. We are simply informed of the decisions, and opposing any decision will mean expulsion from the party”, a state-level leader said.

A former BSP leader who has now shifted to the BJP also echoed similar sentiments, and said: “We have all seen what happened to the Congress-SP alliance last year. The respective voters of the two parties refused to accept the bonhomie between Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav, and both the parties hit rock bottom. This story will be repeated with the BSP and SP: after all, their hatred has acquired legendary proportions”.

Party leaders feel the coming together of SP-BSP may seem a fantastic option on paper as together they will rule over 50 per cent votes. “But in practical terms, this doesn’t translate into reality so easily. There are factors and counter-factors that come into play when an alliance materialises”, said a party functionary.

In the Samajwadi Party too, there are voices of dissent over this issue. Senior SP leader Shivpal Yadav said: “This is a temporary arrangement for the byelections, and this will do more harm than good to our party. If everyone is sincerely concerned about defeating the BJP, all like-minded parties should come together under one umbrella and keep their egos and demands on the side.”

Tags: mayawati, up bypolls, akhilesh yadav
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Nawazuddin Siddiqui starts prepping to get into the skin of Balasaheb Thackeray

2

Meryl Streep gets compared to Shrek’s fairy Godmother at Oscars 2018

3

Here’s what celebrities are dining on at Academy Awards

4

The tale behind the Indian connection of the world's largest whisky bar

5

Women stop to rescue turtle, only to run it over

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Jimmy Kimmel hosted the 90th annual Academy Awards. We present you the joyous moments of winners from Hollywood's big night. (Courtesy: AP Photos)

Oscars 2018 winners: Must-see moments from the 90th Academy Awards

See all the exclusive pictures of celebrities on the red carpet at the 90th Academy Awards. (Courtesy: AP Photos)

Oscars 2018: The best of red carpet at the 90th Academy Awards

Shraddha Kapoor celebrated her birthday with her family members in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Celebration with closest ones for Shraddha as she turns a year older

Ranveer Singh grabbed the opportunity to welcome Pharrell Williams in India by hosting a Holi party. See some amazing pictures from the party right here. (Source: Instagram)

Ranveer Singh celebrates Holi with American singer Pharrell Williams

Virat Kohli watched wife Anushka Sharma’s ‘Pari’ at a special screening held in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Virat watches wife Anushka's spooky avatar with in-laws, Shahid, others join in

After family and well-wishers gave their last respects to veteran actress Sridevi, her body was taken to the crematorium for her last rites in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun, Boney and Anil by Sridevi's side at her last rites, SRK attends

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham