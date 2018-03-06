The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Mar 07, 2018 | Last Update : 03:30 AM IST

India, All India

Periyar statue will be razed like Lenin's: TN BJP leader strikes row, deletes post

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Mar 6, 2018, 7:10 pm IST
Updated : Mar 6, 2018, 8:20 pm IST

H Raja has reportedly said someone else had inadvertently posted it on his page.

Remains of the five-feet-tall statue of Lenin which was allegedly demolished by a pay-loader at Belonia in South Tripura district on Monday afternoon and was thrown at the nearby jungle. (Photo: PTI)
 Remains of the five-feet-tall statue of Lenin which was allegedly demolished by a pay-loader at Belonia in South Tripura district on Monday afternoon and was thrown at the nearby jungle. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai/Agartala: Political leaders in Tamil Nadu are protesting against a post put up by senior BJP leader H Raja where he wrote that the statue of social reformer Periyar (EVR Ramasamy) in Tamil Nadu would be razed just like communist revolutionary Vladimir Lenin's statue in Tripura on Monday.

Political leaders have also demaded action against H Raja for his statement. Soon after the post was deleted from his Twitter account.

"Who is Lenin and what is the connection between Lenin and India? What connection has India with Communists? Lenin's statue has been removed in Tripura. Today it is Lenin's statue in Tripura, tomorrow it will be the statue of caste fanatic EVR Ramasamy," he posted in Tamil on his Twitter account. 

Parties that sought action against H Raja included DMK, MDMK, Dravida Kazhagam CPM and CPI.

H Raja has reportedly said someone else had inadvertently posted it on his page.

Tamil Nadu BJP president Tamilisai Soundararajan has distanced the party from the controversial remarks.

Also Read: Poll aftermath: Lenin statue knocked down in Tripura, Rajnath Singh intervenes

Meanwhile, violence erupted in Tripura and various other states after a statue of communist icon Lenin, has been pulled down by some people with an excavator machine at Belonia in South Tripura district on Monday. 

Left Party, CPI(M) has been blaming BJP workers responsible for pulling down the station of Lenin. 

CPM's general secretary Sitaram Yechury has announced country-wide protests, accusing the BJP of "thriving on political violence" as clashes broke out between supporters of the two parties in Tripura after assembly election results were announced. 

The BJP won the Tripura election, dethroning the CPM after 25 years. 

In a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CPM Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha, Mohammed Salim, has alleged that "goons of BJP have unleashed terror and all round attack on members and supporters of CPI-M...we request your immediate intervention to stop these attacks." 

Home Minister, Rajnath Singh, has spoken to Tripura's police chief asking him to ensure law and order till a new government is in place. 

"After pulling down the statue, 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' slogan was raised," said Tripura CPI(M) district secretary Tapas Datta said 

Section 144 has been imposed in several violence affected areas in Tripura

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy defended pulling down of a statue Lenin, saying the late Russian leader was "a terrorist" and questioned if the statue of such a person could be installed in India. He said, "Lenin was a foreigner. He was, in a way, a terrorist because the number of people he killed there (in Russia) after imposing dictatorship there. And (you) want statue of such a person erected in our country?" 

Tags: h raja, lenin statue pulled down, periyar ev ramasamy, bjp
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

MOST POPULAR

1

Samsung launches Galaxy S9, S9+ in India, starts at Rs 57,900

2

Anshula proves she’s pillar of strength for half-sisters, here's how Janhvi reacted

3

Facebook Live: Syrian man posts video moments after stabbing his wife to death

4

AI’s dirty little secret: It’s powered by people

5

Nawazuddin Siddiqui starts prepping to get into the skin of Balasaheb Thackeray

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMLife

The yearly festival attended by Sheedis, whose ancestors are believed to have been brought to the subcontinent as slaves from Africa. (Photos: AP)

Pakistan: Alligators considered to have mystical powers, worshipped

Celebrated across India, the Hindu festival of colors not only marks the advent of spring but is also associated with the immortal love of Hindu God Krishna and Radha. (Photos: AP)

Holi: Celebrating spring in myriad colours

Paris Fashion Week is a series of designer presentations held semiannually in Paris, France with spring/summer and autumn/winter events held each year. Dates are determined by the French Fashion Federation. (Photos: AP)

Paris Fashion Week sees collections both vintage and street style

Two African lions rescued from war-torn Iraq and Syria were transported to a permanent home in South Africa, after an interim stay in Jordan where they recuperated from physical and psychological trauma. (Photos: AP)

Big cats find their way home, rescued lions are relocated to South Africa

The festival of colours is celebrated all across India with much pomp and splendour. People across India are making last minute purchases to make the festival of colours a memorable one, while others are already in festive mood. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

India gears up to celebrate the festival of colours

Mexicans hold mournful procession for endangered porpoise. The vaquita’s numbers have been decimated by nets set for the totoaba fish, whose swim bladder is considered a delicacy in China and commands high prices.The totoaba is itself endangered. (Photos: AP)

Mexicans take out processio honouring endangered porpoises

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham