NPP chief Conrad Sangma swears-in as Meghalaya’s Chief Minister

The oath was administered by Meghalaya Governor Ganga Prasad.

Conrad Sangma, chief of the National People's Party (NPP), took oath as the Chief Minister of Meghalaya. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Shillong: Conrad Sangma, chief of the National People's Party (NPP), took oath as the Chief Minister of Meghalaya.

The oath was administered by Meghalaya Governor Ganga Prasad.

BJP national president Amit Shah and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh were present at the oath taking ceremony.

Read also: BJP backed Congrad Sangma faces first challenge before Meghalaya swearing-in

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said the perception of people in Meghalaya will change after the BJP has gained victory in the Northeast. "I congratulate Conrad Sangma. There was a perception that only Congress party can survive in the north-east but now that BJP has gained victory here that perception will change," said Rajnath Singh.

40-year-old Conard Sangma will be heading a five-party coalition, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in the northeastern state.