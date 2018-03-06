The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Mar 06, 2018 | Last Update : 03:45 AM IST

India, All India

Jeans, T-shirts set to be banned in Rajasthan colleges

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 6, 2018, 1:32 am IST
Updated : Mar 6, 2018, 1:33 am IST

Dress code for boys include shirt, trousers, sweater (winters), shoes, socks and belt.

Meanwhile, dress code for girls include salwar suit, dupatta, sweater or cardigan (winters), saree, shoes, sandals and socks.
 Meanwhile, dress code for girls include salwar suit, dupatta, sweater or cardigan (winters), saree, shoes, sandals and socks.

Jaipur: Students in Rajasthan colleges may be barred from wearing jeans and T-shirts from the next academic session. The department of higher education is considering introduction of uniforms for all students. The state has 148 government colleges, including 15 law colleges.

The department of higher education says that colour of the uniform should be decided by the college administration in association with students’ unions. After feedback from each college, a final decision on the colour would be taken. Dress code for boys include shirt, trousers, sweater (winters), shoes, socks and belt. Meanwhile, dress code for girls include salwar suit, dupatta, sweater or cardigan (winters), saree, shoes, sandals and socks.

Kiran Maheshwari, the state higher education minister, said, “The move intends to bring uniformity in colleges. A dress code will bring a sense of togetherness, discipline and identification of a student.” Pointing to engineering and management college students or private university students who follow a dress code, she said the government college students too must have the same.

However, the move has triggered political controversy as Opposition Congress has accused the BJP government of working on directions of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS).

“The BJP government in the state is running on instructions from the RSS. First, they made changes to curriculum followed by introducing saffron uniform for school students and now they want everyone to wear saffron. They want everyone to become godman,” Congress chief whip Govind Dotasara alleged.

However, minister Kiran Maheshwari defended the movem claiming that the demand for a dress code came from students.

“Many college students have requested their teachers and principals for a dress code during the Shikshak-Chattra Samvad programme, initiated by the department. It’s being implemented keeping the sentiments of students in mind,” said Maheshwari.

Tags: dress code, rajasthan colleges
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur

MOST POPULAR

1

Nawazuddin Siddiqui starts prepping to get into the skin of Balasaheb Thackeray

2

Meryl Streep gets compared to Shrek’s fairy Godmother at Oscars 2018

3

Here’s what celebrities are dining on at Academy Awards

4

The tale behind the Indian connection of the world's largest whisky bar

5

Women stop to rescue turtle, only to run it over

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham