Jeans, T-shirts set to be banned in Rajasthan colleges

Jaipur: Students in Rajasthan colleges may be barred from wearing jeans and T-shirts from the next academic session. The department of higher education is considering introduction of uniforms for all students. The state has 148 government colleges, including 15 law colleges.

The department of higher education says that colour of the uniform should be decided by the college administration in association with students’ unions. After feedback from each college, a final decision on the colour would be taken. Dress code for boys include shirt, trousers, sweater (winters), shoes, socks and belt. Meanwhile, dress code for girls include salwar suit, dupatta, sweater or cardigan (winters), saree, shoes, sandals and socks.

Kiran Maheshwari, the state higher education minister, said, “The move intends to bring uniformity in colleges. A dress code will bring a sense of togetherness, discipline and identification of a student.” Pointing to engineering and management college students or private university students who follow a dress code, she said the government college students too must have the same.

However, the move has triggered political controversy as Opposition Congress has accused the BJP government of working on directions of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS).

“The BJP government in the state is running on instructions from the RSS. First, they made changes to curriculum followed by introducing saffron uniform for school students and now they want everyone to wear saffron. They want everyone to become godman,” Congress chief whip Govind Dotasara alleged.

However, minister Kiran Maheshwari defended the movem claiming that the demand for a dress code came from students.

“Many college students have requested their teachers and principals for a dress code during the Shikshak-Chattra Samvad programme, initiated by the department. It’s being implemented keeping the sentiments of students in mind,” said Maheshwari.