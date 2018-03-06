The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Mar 06, 2018 | Last Update : 03:23 PM IST

India, All India

Guj: 5 children among 26 killed after truck with wedding guests falls off bridge

PTI
Published : Mar 6, 2018, 2:18 pm IST
Updated : Mar 6, 2018, 2:20 pm IST

The truck was carrying around 60 people from Anida village, who were going to attend a wedding ceremony in Botad district.

District Collector Harshad Patel said the deceased included 10 women and five children. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 District Collector Harshad Patel said the deceased included 10 women and five children. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Bhavnagar (Gujarat): At least 26 people of a wedding party were killed when their truck fell into a pit from a bridge near Randhora village in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district on Tuesday morning, the police said.

District Collector Harshad Patel said the deceased included 10 women and five children.

The truck was carrying around 60 people from Anida village, who were going to attend a wedding ceremony in Botad district, Bhavnagar's in-charge Superintendent of Police I M Sayed said.

"The truck fell into the pit when its driver tried to overtake another vehicle on the bridge in the morning hours. Twenty-five people died on the spot while one died at a hospital during treatment," he said. The injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals, the district collector said.

Tags: accident, marriage
Location: India, Gujarat, Bhavnagar

