India, US will boost training programme to fight terror

Indian cops to be trained in US on hostage crisis, cyber crime.

India and the US are working towards strengthening bilateral ties on security front, including training programmes.

New Delhi: India and the US are set to further strengthen bilateral security ties under the Trump administration with the two countries deciding to continue exchange programmes on hostage crisis, terror crime scene probe and cyber crime.

According to sources, a delegation of officials from the US met their counterparts in the home ministry last week and discussed ways to streamline the training programmes being conducted under the Anti-Terrorism Assistance (ATA) pact.

Indian police officers will undergo training programmes in the US training institutes on negotiations in hostage situations, terror crime scene investigations. Besides, two new courses relating to cybercrime and maritime security have been added to it.

India and the US are working towards strengthening bilateral ties on security front, including training programmes. The US will be introducing two new courses for Indian police officers this year, a home ministry official said. Indian police officers currently can opt for six training programmes under the ATA pact.

These courses have been an integral part of the bilateral cooperation on internal security between the two countries.

India is a key strategic partner of the US in its war on terror, and with groups like ISIS using Internet to reach out to potential recruits in India, the ATA courses are seen as extremely relevant, the official said. Currently the Anti-Terrorism Assistance courses include investigating the dark web (IDW), hostage negotiation training, terrorist crime scene investigation among others.

Around 120-150 cops from Central police organisations and state police visit the United States every year for training in these courses under the Anti-Terrorism Assistance. The number may go up to 200 this year with introduction of two new courses.