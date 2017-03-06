The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Mar 06, 2017 | Last Update : 02:57 AM IST

India, All India

India, US will boost training programme to fight terror

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Mar 6, 2017, 2:36 am IST
Updated : Mar 6, 2017, 2:33 am IST

Indian cops to be trained in US on hostage crisis, cyber crime.

India and the US are working towards strengthening bilateral ties on security front, including training programmes.
 India and the US are working towards strengthening bilateral ties on security front, including training programmes.

New Delhi: India and the US are set to further strengthen bilateral security ties under the Trump administration with the two countries deciding to continue exchange programmes on hostage crisis, terror crime scene probe and cyber crime.

According to sources, a delegation of officials from the US met their counterparts in the home ministry last week and discussed ways to streamline the training programmes being conducted under the Anti-Terrorism Assistance (ATA) pact.

Indian police officers will undergo training programmes in the US training institutes on negotiations in hostage situations, terror crime scene investigations. Besides, two new courses relating to cybercrime and maritime security have been added to it.

India and the US are working towards strengthening bilateral ties on security front, including training programmes. The US will be introducing two new courses for Indian police officers this year, a home ministry official said. Indian police officers currently can opt for six training programmes under the ATA pact.

These courses have been an integral part of the bilateral cooperation on internal security between the two countries.

India is a key strategic partner of the US in its war on terror, and with groups like ISIS using Internet to reach out to potential recruits in India, the ATA courses are seen as extremely relevant, the official said. Currently the Anti-Terrorism Assistance courses include investigating the dark web (IDW), hostage negotiation training, terrorist crime scene investigation among others.

Around 120-150 cops from Central police organisations and state police visit the United States every year for training in these courses under the Anti-Terrorism Assistance. The number may go up to 200 this year with introduction of two new courses.

Tags: trump administration, cyber crime, terror, isis
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

New sex toys can be controlled remotely by smart phone

2

'Finally I have younger brother, sister': Alia ecstatic as Karan becomes father

3

UP campaign: Bollywood 'tadka' adds zing to political speeches

4

The first house printed using mobile 3D printing technology in Russia

5

Science is proof that people pee in pools

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras has celebrated LGBTQ rights for the past 38 years (Photo: AP)

Lesbian and Gay Mardi Gras paints Sydney in shades of diversity

Banksy's art opens in hotel with the worst view

Delhi-based Indian designer Manish Arora showcases his ready-to-wear winter colllection at the Paris Fashion Week inspired by cosmic love. (Photo: AP)

Manish Arora showcases 'Cosmic Love' at Paris Fashion Week

A young couple with a baby on their hands made the best use of leftover cardboard boxes after moving from Melbourne to Sydney, Australia, by recreating their favourite film scenes using a bit of their creativity. (Photo: Twitter/ @our_boxoffice)

Couple and son recreate famous pop culture scenes using cardboard boxes

Haitian natives walk down the streets to celebrate with drama, song and dance. (Photo: AP)

Haitians liven up last day of Carnival celebrations

23-year-old OIeksandra Kutas made her way down the ramp at the New York Fashion Week to become the first Ukrainian on the wheelchair. (Photo: AFP/Instagram - OleksandraKutas)

Wheelchair model from Ukraine is first to go down ramp

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham