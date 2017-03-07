The Asian Age | News

Monday, Mar 06, 2017 | Last Update : 09:09 PM IST

 Ind vs Aus: Rahane, Pujara help India take 126-run lead
 
EC issues notice to UP CM Akhilesh for 'take money, but vote for SP' remark

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Mar 6, 2017, 8:50 pm IST
Updated : Mar 6, 2017, 9:07 pm IST

'I (have) heard that voters are being given money. My advice to you is to keep the money and vote for the bicycle,' he said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)
 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) on Monday issued a show cause notice to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav for violating the Model Code of Conduct by asking people to accept money from others but vote for Samajwadi Party.

The SP leader had made the remark during an election campaign on Saturday.

"I (have) heard that voters are being given money. My advice to you is to keep the money and vote for the bicycle," he said at an election meeting in Bhadohi on Saturday.

'Bicycle' is the election symbol of the Samajwadi Party.

The BJP had lashed out at Akhilesh Yadav for "hurting" the dignity of the Chief Minister's post by making a "frivolous" statement that voters should accept money from other parties but cast their ballot for the Samajwadi Party.

The party had written to the EC on Sunday against Akhilesh’s remarks, saying that the latter violated the Model Code of Conduct.

SP president Yadav was the latest addition to the list of leaders who had asked the electorate to take money from other outfits but cast vote for their respective parties.

Last month, the Election Commission had served Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar a notice over allegations that during an poll speech in Goa, he had said "...you vote him by taking Rs 2000 from someone. It is okay, somebody will hold a rally, there is no objection, someone roams there with Rs 500. But vote shall be for lotus...".

"I (have) heard that voters are being given money. My advice to you is to keep the money and vote for the bicycle," he said at an election meeting in Bhadohi on Saturday.

'Bicycle' is the election symbol of the Samajwadi Party.

The EC had previously sent a notice to Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar over allegations that during a poll speech in Goa, he had said "...you vote him by taking Rs 2000 from someone. It is okay, somebody will hold a rally, there is no objection, someone roams there with Rs 500. But vote shall be for lotus...".

The poll body had asked Parrikar to be more circumspect and careful while making any statement in future when the Model Code of Conduct is in place.

The poll panel had also directed registration of an FIR against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for asking voters in Goa to accept money from other parties, but vote for his Aam Aadmi Party.

