The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Mar 06, 2017 | Last Update : 02:57 AM IST

India, All India

33 per cent rise in nod for foreign film shoots in India

THE ASIAN AGE. | NITIN MAHAJAN
Published : Mar 6, 2017, 2:12 am IST
Updated : Mar 6, 2017, 2:10 am IST

In its first year of creation, the Film Facilitation Office secured shooting permissions to 40 film crews to shoot in the country in 2016.

Union Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu (Photo: PTI)
 Union Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: India has registered the highest-ever number of clearances given for shooting of foreign films, seeing an increase of over 33 per cent, after the Narendra Modi government pushed a single-window clearance scheme for them.

In its first year of creation, the Film Facilitation Office secured shooting permissions to 40 film crews to shoot in the country in 2016. Government statistics revealed that the number of clearances given to foreign film producers for shooting in 2015 was 30, 25 in 2014 and 33 in 2013.

The FFO was setup to facilitate a single-window clearance for film makers, and is being considered one of the most busness-friendly steps initiated by the government in the sector. The FFO acts as a facilitation point for film producers and assist them in obtaining requisite permissions, disseminate information on shooting locales as well as facilities available with the Indian film industry for production and post-production. The FFO came into existance in December 2015.

Among the movies and programmes cleared by the I&B ministry during 2016 include nine approvals to production houses based in the US and seven to those based in the UK.

Eight clearances have also been given to film crews based in various Eureopean countries and a similar number to producers from Bangladesh, sources added.

In another step to help foreign filmmakers, the Modi government has asked all state governments to facilitate foreign film crews and production houses. The states have also been asked to appoint a nodal officer to interact with these crews so that they do not  face trouble in shooting of films.

Most of these steps for the foreign film makers come as Union I&B minister M. Venkaiah Naidu has been takeing up their cases with various  ministries in the government.

The Modi government had also introduced the concept of “film visa”, as reported by this newspaper on March 1. The film visa has been created as a separate category under the “liberalisation, simplification and rationalisation of visa regime in India” by the introduction of a new category of visa titled “Film (F) Visa”.

Tags: modi government, i&b ministry, venkaiah naidu
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

New sex toys can be controlled remotely by smart phone

2

'Finally I have younger brother, sister': Alia ecstatic as Karan becomes father

3

UP campaign: Bollywood 'tadka' adds zing to political speeches

4

The first house printed using mobile 3D printing technology in Russia

5

Science is proof that people pee in pools

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham