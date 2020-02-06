Thursday, Feb 06, 2020 | Last Update : 02:40 AM IST

India, All India

How are you keeping Ayyappa jewellery safe, asks SC

THE ASIAN AGE. | PRAMOD KUMAR
Published : Feb 6, 2020, 1:45 am IST
Updated : Feb 6, 2020, 1:45 am IST

Court asked senior counsel Jaideep Gupta appearing for the Kerala government to take necessary instructions from the state on their safety.

Supreme Court
 Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Kerala government on the steps that could be taken for the safety of valuable ornaments bequeathed to deity of Lord Ayyappa at Sabarimala temple by the royal family of Pandalam.

Noting that the ornaments are being kept in a strong room located in the Pandalam palace, Justice N.V.Ramana heading a bench asked, “Why these ornaments are being kept in palace and not given to temple for protection. They (ornaments) belong to Lord Ayyappa, once you have given to Lord.”

A senior advocate appearing for the section of royal family seeking to be impleaded in the matter said that sacred ornaments belonged to the Pandalam royal family as a whole which are taken out once a year and worn by the eldest son of Raja.

“All right, we are not disturbing the practice. We respect all,” Justice Ramana said asking, “Why we should allow the valuable ornaments in the hands of some. There should be one responsible officer to look after them. Ultimately these ornaments have to be given to God only. Question is of custody.”

Having aired its concern over the security of the ornaments, the court asked senior counsel Jaideep Gupta appearing for the Kerala government to take necessary instructions from the state on their safety.   

The court sought the safety and security of the ornaments as one of the senior members of the royal family Raja Varma and some others seeking to be impleaded in the case expressed apprehension that that the president, secretary and the treasurer, who hold the custody and the key to the strong room, may appropriate the valuables.  

“There is a strong move on the part of the president, secretary and treasurer of the second appellant to appropriate the sacred ornaments of Lord Shree Ayyappa as the property belonging to the Valiakoikkal branch of the Pandalam royal family,” said some members of the royal family seeking to intervene in the matter.

Tags: lord ayyappa, supreme court

Latest From India

These two categories are now heading the list, having outnumbered the suicide figures of those working in the farming sector. Unemployed persons (12,936) were slightly behind those self-employed (13,149) who took their own lives, with the number of farmers taking lives being 10,349. It is now clear that, even while we need to address agrarian distress on a war footing, the challenges posed by unemployment and underemployment have become equally grim.

Creating meaningful livelihood for all the greatest challenge

Khushi added a new chapter in India’s history of dog cardiology.

Gurgaon cocker spaniel India’s first dog to get a pacemaker

Farooq Abdullah (Photo: File)

Opposition questions detention of Farooq Abdullah

Security forces at the shootout scene at Lawaypora, near Srinagar, on Wednesday. (Photo: HU. Naqash)

2 militants killed in Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Tecno’s flagship killer to launch with 48MP quad-camera and aggressive price tag

2

Apple AirPods Pro review: Superior design meets great sound!

3

Cloudwalker CEO Jagdish talks to The Asian Age on the brand’s focus for 2020

4

Anurag Kashyap tells film fraternity to stop being so chicken

5

Forget iPhone 12; 2021 iPhone shock as brand-new model revealed

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham