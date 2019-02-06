Wednesday, Feb 06, 2019 | Last Update : 04:25 PM IST

India, All India

3 soldiers being questioned over abduction, killing of soldier Aurangzeb

PTI
Published : Feb 6, 2019, 2:39 pm IST
Updated : Feb 6, 2019, 2:39 pm IST

However, Army made it clear the soldiers in question have neither been detained nor arrested so far.

Aurangzeb had taken lift from a private vehicle outside his camp in Shopian but was being tracked by militants, who stopped the car and abducted him a few kilometres away. (Photo: File)
 Aurangzeb had taken lift from a private vehicle outside his camp in Shopian but was being tracked by militants, who stopped the car and abducted him a few kilometres away. (Photo: File)

Srinagar: Three soldiers are being questioned over their possible involvement in leaking information about the movement of their colleague Aurangzeb, who was abducted and killed by militants in south Kashmir last year, army sources said Wednesday.

The three soldiers are being quizzed on suspicion that they might have knowingly or unknowingly leaked information about Aurangzeb's movements, the sources said.

However, they made it clear the soldiers in question have neither been detained nor arrested so far. While the police are investigating the case, the army is providing all possible cooperation so that those involved in killing of Aurangzeb are brought to justice, they said.

One of the soldiers under the scanner is brother of Tauseef Wani -- who was allegedly tortured by an army officer in Shadimarg camp -- where Aurangzeb was posted, the sources said. Wani is currently undergoing treatment at SMHS hospital here.

Aurangzeb, who was proceeding on leave for Eid on 14 June 2018, was abducted and later shot in the head and neck. His body was found by a team of police and Army officials at Gussu village, about 10 km from Kalampora, in Pulwama district, from where he was abducted.

Aurangzeb had taken lift from a private vehicle outside his camp in Shopian but was being tracked by militants, who stopped the car and abducted him a few kilometres away.

Tags: srinagar, aurangzeb, indian army
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Latest From India

Robert Vadra has been directed by a Delhi court to cooperate with the ED investigation after he approached the court for anticipatory bail. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Robert Vadra at ED office for questioning in money laundering case

Shrestha Saxena Sub Inspector said, 'we have registered the case and started investigating the matter. We have also sent Kamal for medical treatment'. (Photo: ANI)

MP: 2 transgender booked for forcefully making man undergo gender transition

The apex court on September 26 last year had declared the Centre's flagship Aadhaar scheme as constitutionally valid but struck down some of its provisions including its linking with bank accounts, mobile phones and school admissions. (Photo: PTI)

Linkage of PAN with Aadhaar is mandatory for filing I-T return: SC

Naga Jhansi became popular with the serial 'Pavitra Bandham.' (Photo: Instagram)

Telugu television actress Naga Jhansi found dead, hanging from ceiling fan

MOST POPULAR

1

A man attacked by mountain lion, fought back and choked it to death

2

Two new Google apps to benefit the deaf

3

Rahul Gandhi meets students to have 'open conversation' on poll manifesto

4

WOW! Check out the first supersonic jet to launch soon

5

Priests, bishops sexually abused nuns admits, Pope Francis

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham