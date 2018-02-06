The Asian Age | News

Mohan Bhagwat in Bihar to expand RSS base

PTI
Published : Feb 6, 2018, 1:28 am IST
Updated : Feb 6, 2018, 1:29 am IST

Bhagwat is scheduled to interact with Swayamsevaks in Muzaffarpur and Patna districts during the stay.

Mohan Bhagwat
 Mohan Bhagwat

Patna: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived here on Monday on a 10-day-long tour of Bihar with an aim to expand the organisation’s base in the state.

Mr Bhagwat is scheduled to interact with Swayamsevaks in Muzaffarpur and Patna districts during the stay.

“The Sarsanghchalak reached here in the afternoon. He will spend the night at a local branch of the RSS and leave for Muzaffarpur tomorrow. He will return to Patna on February 10 and stay till February 15 before leaving for Varanasi,” RSS regional secretary Mohan Singh said.

Mr Singh did not divulge what were on the RSS chief’s agenda though sources in the Sangh said Mr Bhagwat would aim to expand the organization’s base in Bihar with emphasis on issues like cow protection and farmers’ distress.

Meanwhile, the Opposit-ion RJD-Congress combine alleged that Mr Bha-gwat’s tour underscored chief minister Nitish Kumar’s capitulation before the BJP of which the RSS is the parent body.

“Mr Bhagwat will ensure that an atmosphere is created in Bihar wherein Kumar, the JD(U) president, does not remain in a position to demand more than five seats for his party,” RJD national spokesman Manoj Jha said.

